Football Transfer News Highlights, 28 June: Manchester City Bid for Declan Rice, Harry Kane Eyes Bayern Munich Move

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 00:56 IST
New Delhi, India
Transfer News Highlights: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.
Barcelona have signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer after his departure from treble winners Manchester City with the German midfielder signing a two-year contract. Kalidou Koulibaly has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal from Chelsea.
Adrien Rabiot is set to extend his contract at Juventus as Manchester United are moving their interests elsewhere after failing to strike a deal with Mason Mount as well as Declan Rice.
Manchester City saw their 90 Million Euro bid for the English international turned down and Arsenal are expected to come in with a better offer.
Liverpool cult hero Firmino’s agents are in talks with Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli
Thuram is set to join the Milanese giants after leaving Bundesliga side Monchengladbach as a free agent.
The son of France legend Lillian Thuram has had a stellar couple of season for the German side and is expected to continue in the same vein of form in Italy.
Multiple clubs have shown interest in the services of the Colombian winger following the amicable decision between the player and Italian giants Juventus.
Citing financial irregularities, UEFA could impose a one year ban on Juventus from competing in European continental tournaments.
If the move does go through, it would make the transfer of Mbappe the most expensive buy in ths history of football, surpassing the record held by teammate Neymar.
Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard is considering a move to big spending Saudi Pro League.
While PSG superstar Neymar has ruled out a move to the oil-rich nation this season.
The legendary Italian midfielder has agreed to a contract of two year at Sampdoria
Kovacic become Manchester City’s first signing after clinching the treble last season.
Atletico Madrid and Marseille are closing in on a 7 Million Euro deal for the Central African Republic international.
The French midfielder penned a new short term deal with the Bianconeri to keep him at Turin till the end of the upcoming season.
The Croatian will not sign the current contract tabled by Al Nassr and demands a higher salary oackage.
Despite the Tottenham and England captain making his interest to make the Bundesliga switch known, Daniel Levy will not consider bids less than 100 Million Euros.
The Saudi Pro League side are in talks with the Ligue 1 side over the transfer of 28-year-old Ivory Coast international Fofana, the French club confirmed.
In an unrelated deal, Harry Winks of Spurs is on the radar of Leicester City.
Spurs are Maddison have reached total agreement for the transfer of the player from relegated Leicester City.
The London-club wat to close out the deal soon.
Italian giants have reportedly agreed to a 18.5 Million Euro deal for the English midfielder.
Villarreal signed midfielder Denis Suarez from Celta Vigo at the end of his contract.
“(Suarez) will wear the yellow shirt for the next three seasons," said Villarreal in a statement, confirming his deal up until 2026.
Florian Grillitsch joins Hoffenheim from Ajax on a 3-year deal for a free transfer.
According to MARCA, Liverpool are ready to pay €250M + €50M add ons to compete with Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe’s signature.
Amey Ranwade has joined Odisha FC on loan from Mumbai City FC for the season.
According to reports, Manchester City’s £80m + £10m bid for Declan Rice won’t be accepted by West Ham United, who remain steadfast in their valuation of at least £100m.
GOAL correspondant Marc Mechenoua reports that AC Milan have been offered the chance to sign Mauro Icardi but they don’t want him!
“So happy to be part ofthe Mohun Bagan family" - Armando Sadiku
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG are close to signing Lucas Hernandez.
Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have had talks over a deal with personal terms being no issue.
NorthEast United FC released five first-team players - Imran Khan, Arindam Bhattacharja, Gurjinder Kumar, Provat Lakra and Mashoor Shereef.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City have submitted an official bid of is £80m + £10m add-ons for West Ham United’s Declan Rice.
England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could be on his way to Germany as he fancies a move to the Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.
This comes as a big blow to Manchester United, who are in the market for a striker.