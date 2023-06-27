Trends :Rain UpdatesAlia BhattAshes 2023Dharmendra
Football Transfer News Highlights, 28 June: Manchester City Bid for Declan Rice, Harry Kane Eyes Bayern Munich Move

Football transfer highlights: Follow us for all the latest transfer confirmation, rumours and gossips from the world of football

England stars Declan Rice and Harry Kane

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 00:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Transfer News Highlights: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.

Barcelona have signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer after his departure from treble winners Manchester City with the German midfielder signing a two-year contract. Kalidou Koulibaly has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal from Chelsea.

Adrien Rabiot is set to extend his contract at Juventus as Manchester United are moving their interests elsewhere after failing to strike a deal with Mason Mount as well as Declan Rice.

Jun 28, 2023 00:56 IST

Arsenal to submit third bid for Rice

Manchester City saw their 90 Million Euro bid for the English international turned down and Arsenal are expected to come in with a better offer.

Jun 28, 2023 00:54 IST

Al Ahli switch for Roberto Firmino

Liverpool cult hero Firmino’s agents are in talks with Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli

Jun 28, 2023 00:47 IST

Inter set to sing Marcus Thuram

Thuram is set to join the Milanese giants after leaving Bundesliga side Monchengladbach as a free agent.

The son of France legend Lillian Thuram has had a stellar couple of season for the German side and is expected to continue in the same vein of form in Italy.

Jun 28, 2023 00:44 IST

Juan Cuadrado set to leave Juventus on a free

Multiple clubs have shown interest in the services of the Colombian winger following the amicable decision between the player and Italian giants Juventus.

Jun 28, 2023 00:29 IST

Juventus could be barred from European competition for a year

Citing financial irregularities, UEFA could impose a one year ban on Juventus from competing in European continental tournaments.

Jun 28, 2023 00:25 IST

Liverpool considering blockbuster 250 Million Euro move to bring in Kylian Mbappe

If the move does go through, it would make the transfer of Mbappe the most expensive buy in ths history of football, surpassing the record held by teammate Neymar.

Jun 28, 2023 00:23 IST

Jesse fancies Saudi move, Neymar does not

Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard is considering a move to big spending Saudi Pro League.

While PSG superstar Neymar has ruled out a move to the oil-rich nation this season.

 

 

Jun 28, 2023 00:21 IST

Andrea Pirlo name Sampdoria manager

The legendary Italian midfielder has agreed to a contract of two year at Sampdoria

Jun 28, 2023 00:20 IST

Manchester City complete signing of Matero Kovacic

Kovacic become Manchester City’s first signing after clinching the treble last season.

Jun 27, 2023 18:45 IST

Atleti's Geoffrey Kondogbia wants Marseille Switch

Atletico Madrid and Marseille are closing in on a 7 Million Euro deal for the Central African Republic international.

Jun 27, 2023 18:39 IST

Adrien Rabiot extends Juventus stay till 2024

The French midfielder penned a new short term deal with the Bianconeri to keep him at Turin till the end of the upcoming season.

Jun 27, 2023 17:18 IST

Brozovic rejects Al Nassr's current contract, wants higher wages

The Croatian will not sign the current contract tabled by Al Nassr and demands a higher salary oackage.

Jun 27, 2023 17:09 IST

Spurs reject 70 Million Euro Bayern Munich bid for Harry Kane

Despite the Tottenham and England captain making his interest to make the Bundesliga switch known, Daniel Levy will not consider bids less than 100 Million Euros.

 

Jun 27, 2023 17:06 IST

Al Nassr iterested in Seko Fofana of RC Lens

The Saudi Pro League side are in talks with the Ligue 1 side over the transfer of 28-year-old Ivory Coast international Fofana, the French club confirmed.

Jun 27, 2023 17:04 IST

Spurs' Winks to Leicester?

In an unrelated deal, Harry Winks of Spurs is on the radar of Leicester City.

Jun 27, 2023 17:03 IST

James Maddison and Tottenham agree personal terms

Spurs are Maddison have reached total agreement for the transfer of the player from relegated Leicester City.

The London-club wat to close out the deal soon.

Jun 27, 2023 17:02 IST

Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek AC Milan Bound

Italian giants have reportedly agreed to a 18.5 Million Euro deal for the English midfielder.

Jun 27, 2023 15:56 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Villarreal Sign Denis Suarez from Celta Vigo

Villarreal signed midfielder Denis Suarez from Celta Vigo at the end of his contract.

“(Suarez) will wear the yellow shirt for the next three seasons," said Villarreal in a statement, confirming his deal up until 2026.

Jun 27, 2023 15:32 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Hoffenheim Sign Grillitsch from Ajax

Florian Grillitsch joins Hoffenheim from Ajax on a 3-year deal for a free transfer.

Jun 27, 2023 14:39 IST

PSG Transfer News Live: Liverppol in for Kylian Mbappe

According to MARCA, Liverpool are ready to pay €250M + €50M add ons to compete with Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe’s signature.

Jun 27, 2023 13:23 IST

ISL Transfer News Live: Amey Ranawade Joins Odisha FC on Loan

Amey Ranwade has joined Odisha FC on loan from Mumbai City FC for the season.

Jun 27, 2023 11:47 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: West Ham to Reject Man City's Declan Rice Offer

According to reports, Manchester City’s £80m + £10m bid for Declan Rice won’t be accepted by West Ham United, who remain steadfast in their valuation of at least £100m.

Jun 27, 2023 10:33 IST

AC Milan Transfer News: Mauro Icardi Offered

GOAL correspondant Marc Mechenoua reports that AC Milan have been offered the chance to sign Mauro Icardi but they don’t want him!

Jun 27, 2023 10:01 IST

ISL Transfer News Live: MBSG's Sadiku's Message to Fans

“So happy to be part ofthe Mohun Bagan family" - Armando Sadiku

Jun 27, 2023 09:31 IST

PSG Transfer News Live: Lucas Hernandez Deal Close

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG are close to signing Lucas Hernandez.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have had talks over a deal with personal terms being no issue.

Jun 27, 2023 08:48 IST

ISL Transfer News Live: NorthEast United FC Part Ways With Five Players

NorthEast United FC released five first-team players - Imran Khan, Arindam Bhattacharja, Gurjinder Kumar, Provat Lakra and Mashoor Shereef.

Jun 27, 2023 08:04 IST

Manchester City Transfer Updates Live: Official Bid for Declan Rice

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City have submitted an official bid of is £80m + £10m add-ons for West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

Jun 27, 2023 07:18 IST

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Live: Harry Kane to Bayern Munich?

England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could be on his way to Germany as he fancies a move to the Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.

This comes as a big blow to Manchester United, who are in the market for a striker.

Harry Kane eyes a move away to Bayern Munich.

