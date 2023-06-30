Football Transfer Highlights, June 30: Manchester United Agree Mason Mount Deal, Declan Rice to Arsenal Done?

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Transfer News Highlights June 30: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.
According to reports in England, Manchester United have agreed to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55 million. United will pay an additional £5 million dependent on Mount’s appearances and success at Old Trafford, with the 24-year-old is understood to have agreed a five-year contract, with an option for a further year.
Liverpool have triggered the Hungarian’s release clause and the deal is set to be done as Jurgen Klopp and Co. get their second signing of the season.
The Liverpool custodian penned an extension on his contract with the Reds.
The Spaniard makes the switch to the Italian side from the Gunners for a deal reported to be around 6 Million Euros
The French defender and the Catalan club came to an agreement to terminate the contract of the 29-year-old.
The English international signed an agreement with the Italian giants in a deal worth around 20 Million Euros including add ons.
The Portuguese and Dutch fullbacks will depart the Bavarian powerhouse, the German champions confirmed.
The Italian giants are reportedly closing in on a 20 Million Euro move for the 20-year-old USA international.
With the United custodian’s current contract set to run out today, the Mancunian club are set for showdown talks with the Spaniard as United look to bring in Andre Onana from Inter.
The Brazilian winger is set to leave Fulham after not being able to come to an agreement over his wage demands for a new contract.
The Colombian winger has left the Italian giants Juventus as his contract witht he old lady runs out today.
In a shocking move the Catalan giants are reportedly interested in roping in 31-year-old Spaniard from Girona.
The Slovakian defender left Inter on a free and is set to join French champions PSG.
The 20-year-old Portuguese player joins the Bundesliga side on a loan that will keep him in Germany till the end of the season.
The Inter defender is available to be picked up as a free agent and multiple clubs are sadi to be interested in roping in the Slovak player.
The Italian World Cup winning skipper could take over the job of the head coach at the Turkish side.
The French legend will take over the helm at the Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.
The Moroccan winger’s potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League collapsed citing non-agreement over personal terms. News of a failed medical also did the rounds on Friday ahead of the move being cancelled.
The Merseyside unit want to rope in the talented Hungarian midfielder. The 22-tear-old has made it clear that he wants as switch to the PL giants.
Gazzetta dello Sport reports Romelu Lukaku has turned down an offer from a Saudi Arabian club worth €45m a year!
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Marcelo Brozovic will move to Saudi club Al Nassr.
A medical isexpected soon with the two parties having reached verbal agreement on a deal until June 2026.
Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Aston Villa are targeting a loan move for Barcelona winger Ferran Torres.
Kylian Mbappe’s current Paris Saint-Germain contract is set to expire in June 2024 and the France forward is linked with a move away.
Manchester United may be a possible destination…
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Aston Villa has a medical scheduled for Pau Torres.
The Villans will pay around €35m plus add-ons up to potential €40m for a contract valid until 2028.
According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are close to completing a 40 million euro deal for Jurrien Timber.
According to reports in the Spanish media, Kylian Mbappe and PSG will hold talks for a solution to the contract situation.
The French superstar is being liked with a move away with just one year left on his existing deal.
Dylan Fox, Rafael Crivellaro, Harry Sawyer and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas have left Jamshedpur FC as NorthEast United FC signed a contract extension with Romain Philippoteaux.
Arsneal have reportedly agreed a deal with West Ham United to bring Declan Rice t othe Emirates.
The deal for the England midfielder is worth £105m and a medical for Rice has been scheduled for today.
Erik Ten Hag’s team have been linked with a number of top strikers including Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.