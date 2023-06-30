Trends :Rain UpdatesAshes 2023Kiara AdvaniAlia BhattBigg Boss OTT
Football Transfer Highlights, June 30: Manchester United Agree Mason Mount Deal, Declan Rice to Arsenal Done?
Live now

Football Transfer Highlights, June 30: Manchester United Agree Mason Mount Deal, Declan Rice to Arsenal Done?

Football transfer highlights: Follow us for all the latest transfer confirmation, rumours and gossips from the world of football

Mason Mount to Manchester United and West Ham' Decaln Rice

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 00:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Transfer News Highlights June 30: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.

According to reports in England, Manchester United have agreed to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55 million. United will pay an additional £5 million dependent on Mount’s appearances and success at Old Trafford, with the 24-year-old is understood to have agreed a five-year contract, with an option for a further year.

Jul 01, 2023 00:32 IST

Szoboszlai to Liverpool

Liverpool have triggered the Hungarian’s release clause and the deal is set to be done as Jurgen Klopp and Co. get their second signing of the season.

Jun 30, 2023 23:31 IST

Adrian extends Liverpool stay

The Liverpool custodian penned an extension on his contract with the Reds.

Jun 30, 2023 22:57 IST

Mari makes Monza swap

The Spaniard makes the switch to the Italian side from the Gunners for a deal reported to be around 6 Million Euros

Jun 30, 2023 22:49 IST

Barcelona agree to terminate Umtiti contract

The French defender and the Catalan club came to an agreement to terminate the contract of the 29-year-old.

Jun 30, 2023 22:47 IST

AC Milan land Loftus-Cheek

The English international signed an agreement with the Italian giants in a deal worth around 20 Million Euros including add ons.

Jun 30, 2023 21:19 IST

Cancelo and Blind to leave Bayern Munich

The Portuguese and Dutch fullbacks will depart the Bavarian powerhouse, the German champions confirmed.

Jun 30, 2023 20:57 IST

AC Milan rope in Yunus Musha from Valencia

The Italian giants are reportedly closing in on a 20 Million Euro move for the 20-year-old USA international.

Jun 30, 2023 20:49 IST

Manchester United gear up for De Gea showdown talks

With the United custodian’s current contract set to run out today, the Mancunian club are set for showdown talks with the Spaniard as United look to bring in Andre Onana from Inter.

Jun 30, 2023 20:47 IST

Willian to leave Fulham

The Brazilian winger is set to leave Fulham after not being able to come to an agreement over his wage demands for a new contract.

Jun 30, 2023 19:00 IST

Cuadrado now a free agaent

The Colombian winger has left the Italian giants Juventus as his contract witht he old lady runs out today.

Jun 30, 2023 18:33 IST

Barcelona want Oriol Romeu

In a shocking move the Catalan giants are reportedly interested in roping in 31-year-old Spaniard from Girona.

Jun 30, 2023 17:50 IST

PSG to announce signing of Milan Skriniar in the upcoming week

The Slovakian defender left Inter on a free and is set to join French champions PSG.

Jun 30, 2023 17:46 IST

RB Leipzig rope in Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho

The 20-year-old Portuguese player joins the Bundesliga side on a loan that will keep him in Germany till the end of the season.

Jun 30, 2023 17:34 IST

Skriniar now a free agent

The Inter defender is available to be picked up as a free agent and multiple clubs are sadi to be interested in roping in the Slovak player.

Jun 30, 2023 17:00 IST

Cannavaro to manage Fatih Karagumruk

The Italian World Cup winning skipper could take over the job of the head coach at the Turkish side.

Jun 30, 2023 16:57 IST

Vieira agrees to take Strasbourg job

The French legend will take over the helm at the Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

Jun 30, 2023 16:53 IST

Ziyech's Al Nassr switch falls through

The Moroccan winger’s potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League collapsed citing non-agreement over personal terms. News of a failed medical also did the rounds on Friday ahead of the move being cancelled.

Jun 30, 2023 16:51 IST

Liverpool closing in on Szoboszlai

The Merseyside unit want to rope in the talented Hungarian midfielder. The 22-tear-old has made it clear that he wants as switch to the PL giants.

Jun 30, 2023 15:11 IST

Chelsea Transfer News: Romelu Lukaku Turns Down Saudi Move

Gazzetta dello Sport reports Romelu Lukaku has turned down an offer from a Saudi Arabian club worth €45m a year!

Jun 30, 2023 14:24 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Marcelo Brozovic Moves Closer to Al Nassr

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Marcelo Brozovic will move to Saudi club Al Nassr.

A medical isexpected soon with the two parties having reached verbal agreement on a deal until June 2026.

Jun 30, 2023 13:26 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Aston Villa Want Barcelona's Ferran Torres on Loan

Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Aston Villa are targeting a loan move for Barcelona winger Ferran Torres.

Jun 30, 2023 12:21 IST

Manchester United Transfer News: PSG's Mbappe an Option

Kylian Mbappe’s current Paris Saint-Germain contract is set to expire in June 2024 and the France forward is linked with a move away.

Manchester United may be a possible destination…

Jun 30, 2023 11:13 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Aston Villa Secures Pau Torres Move

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Aston Villa has a medical scheduled for Pau Torres.

The Villans will pay around €35m plus add-ons up to potential €40m for a contract valid until 2028.

Jun 30, 2023 10:10 IST

Arsenal Transfer News Live: Jurrien Timber Deal Next

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are close to completing a 40 million euro deal for Jurrien Timber.

Jun 30, 2023 09:19 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Mbappe and PSG to Hold Contract Talks

According to reports in the Spanish media, Kylian Mbappe and PSG will hold talks for a solution to the contract situation.

The French superstar is being liked with a move away with just one year left on his existing deal.

Jun 30, 2023 08:34 IST

ISL Transfer News Live: 4 Foreigners Leave JFC, Philippoteaux Stays on at NEUFC

Dylan Fox, Rafael Crivellaro, Harry Sawyer and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas have left Jamshedpur FC as NorthEast United FC signed a contract extension with Romain Philippoteaux.

Dylan Fox, Rafael Crivellaro, Harry Sawyer, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Romain Philippoteaux (FSDL)
Jun 30, 2023 07:47 IST

Arsenal Transfer News Live: Declan Rice Done? Medical Today?

Arsneal have reportedly agreed a deal with West Ham United to bring Declan Rice t othe Emirates.

The deal for the England midfielder is worth £105m and a medical for Rice has been scheduled for today.

Jun 30, 2023 07:16 IST

Manchester United Transfer News: Mason Mount Deal Done

Manchester United has agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for 55 million pounds ($69 million) with 5 million pound as add ons for a five-year deal.

Erik Ten Hag’s team have been linked with a number of top strikers including Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

