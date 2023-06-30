Football Transfer Highlights, June 30: Manchester United Agree Mason Mount Deal, Declan Rice to Arsenal Done?

Transfer News Highlights June 30: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.

According to reports in England, Manchester United have agreed to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55 million. United will pay an additional £5 million dependent on Mount’s appearances and success at Old Trafford, with the 24-year-old is understood to have agreed a five-year contract, with an option for a further year.