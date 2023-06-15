Transfer Window June 15 Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Says 'I've Only Option..' Amid Ongoing Real Madrid Saga

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 23:50 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
The summer transfer window is open for business, and several high-profile moves are expected to come to pass before the kick off the upcoming season of club football as teams seek to strengthen their ranks in preparation for their upcoming challenges. Read More
Bayern Munich were given the opportunity to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres but the Bavarians are still insisting to get Kim Min-Jae, the Napoli defender is also wanted by the likes of Manchester United, race is getting heated.
Chelsea pushing for Moises Caicedo, the Ecuadorian is expected to leave Brighton with many clubs in the running, Arsenal not progressing, focussed on Declan Rice, Chelsea seemingly leading the race for Brighton midfielder.
Kylian Mbappe shares his thought on his ‘only choice’ to stay at PSG and sheds light on the letter written by him to inform the club about his desire to leave. The Frenchman insists he will spend the upcoming season in France.
Kylian Mbappe clarifies stance on his future says I only want to stay at PSG. Also says French president Emmanuel Macron will have no say on his future, they both are on the same page as Mbappe only wants to stay.
Arsenal cool off interest in Moises Caicedo, the Gunners are focussing exclusively on getting Declan Rice, the Ecuadorian is also on Chelsea’s radar, Brighton likely to demand big fee.
Inter Milan still pushing for Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea, both loan deals, however, Chelsea have no intention to continue with that. Talks will continue in the upcoming weeks, meanwhile the Blues will insist on Andre Onana.
Kai Havertz gives nod to Arsenal move, Chelsea were hoping to get £75m but Arsenal are willing to offer £60m. No problem on personal terms, player keen on the move, Bayern Munich monitoring the situation.
Adrian signs contract with Liverpool he will continue as understudy to Alisson, Liverpool sort out the future of their second choice goalie, the Spaniard will continue at Anfield.
Premier League clubs lining up for Declan Rice, the West Ham midfielder keen only to sign for Arsenal, the Gunners have also submitted their opening proposal.
Arsenal now favourites to land Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, Real Madrid pull out, Bayern Munich not eager to join the race. Chelsea want £60m for Havertz, the German is keen to join Arsenal.
Paris Saint-Germain still eager to land Lucas Hernandez, the French defender is eager on the move, PSG must first find solution for their two left-backs Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa. Only then they will enter negotiations with Bayern Munich, Lucas has already told Bayern he wants PSG move.
Tottenham still eager to sign Dejan Kulusevki, the Spurs midfielder has an asking price of €35m, and the player, as well as the club, would both want to continue together. Spurs are working with Juventus to find a solution for Kulusevki.
Manuel Ugarte confirms his imminent PSG move, the midfielder has been signed the Parisians on a massive deal.
“I’m resting a bit and then it will be time to start at PSG. I’m going to a giant club, I can’t believe it yet… I’m very happy," said Ugarte.
Bayern Munich are now leading the race ahead of Manchester United and Newcastle United, nothing decided, the player has a release clause which becomes active in July, Min-Jae will decide which club he wants to play for next.
German midfielder Kroos to pen a contract extension to keep him at the Spanish capital until 2024.
Juventus in talks with Brazilian Alex Sandro to terminate his contract. Colombia’s Juan Cuadrado could end up leaving on a free once his contract expires at the end of the month of June.
Inter looking in rope in Sassuolo’s Davide Fratessi.
According to sources, Juventus and Roma are in the race to get the sign of the 23-year-old too.
CentreGoals claimed that treble-winning defender Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo are on their way out of Manchester City.
Cancelo was sent on loan to Bayern in the recently concluded season following disagreements with coach Pep Guardiola over the Portuguese’s playtime.
Italian Champions Napoli are reportedly closing in on bringing Frenchman Christophe Galtier to replace Luciano Spaletti.
The former Lille manager couldn’t meet PSG’s lofty expectations in the UCL, and is touted as possible replacement for the outgoing Spaletti in Naples
Newcastle have strong interest in bringing the Italian international to English shores, but Inter claim that they haven’t received any formal offers just yet for the midfielder.
Italian giants AC Milan have expressed their interest in signing 18-year-old Lazio player Luka Romero.
Rael Madrid defender Nacho has reportedly agreed to extend his stay at the Spanish capital for an extra year.
Al Ahliare said to be interested in roping in Algerian winger Riyadh Mahrez, following his historic treble with Manchester City.
Chelsea not interested in negotiating loan moves for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy is said to be on the move away from London with interests from French clubs for the Senegalese shot stopper.
The FA expressed that the Home Office approved new Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) Criteria for international player visas, effective from the start date of the 2023 transfer window, 14 June.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2023 Summer Transfer Window.
The biggest transfer news of the season is the transfer of Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi to the MLS as he opted to switch to the David Beckham-owner Inter Miami after two years in the French capital city club of PSG.
ALSO READ| ‘Lionel Messi Didn’t Get the Respect he Deserved in France’, Says Kylian Mbappe After Argentine’s Departure from PSG
Engish star Jude Bellingham was announced as Real Madrid’s newest acquisition as the Spanish giants announced the signing of the midfielder from German side Borussia Dortmund, with the transfer accounting for a surplus of 100 million pounds.
English heavyweights Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Chelsea’s English midfielder Mason Mount as the Manchester-based side seeks to bolster their midfield after securing qualification to the UCL.
United sent in an initial bid for the 24-year-old, but the London-based unit has reportedly rejected the bid.
According to reports, United submitted an opening bid of 40 million pounds, which the Todd Boehly-owned club rejected.
ALSO READ| Modric Leads Croatia to Nations League Final with Win Over Netherlands
According to sources, the Blues are eyeing a bid of around 70 million for the services of the English player.
Another Chelsea midfielder, Kai Havertz, is said to be on the reader of Mikel Arteta’s radar, as the Premier League runners-up seek to strengthen their squad in order to mount a title challenge yet again in the upcoming campaign.
Long-serving midfielder Granit Xhaka is all set to move to pastures new as a switch to the Italian capital city club of AS Roma seems more and more likely.
Another player Arsenal have been keen to bring into their fold is the English holding midfielder Declan Rice, who was crucial in West Ham lifting the UEFA Conference League Title a week ago, and is set to be the Gunners’ primary target in the window.
The hammers value Rice highly and will not possibly let go of him for less than 100 million pounds.