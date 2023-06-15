Transfer Window June 15 Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Says 'I've Only Option..' Amid Ongoing Real Madrid Saga

The biggest transfer news of the season is the transfer of Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi to the MLS as he opted to switch to the David Beckham-owner Inter Miami after two years in the French capital city club of PSG.

Engish star Jude Bellingham was announced as Real Madrid’s newest acquisition as the Spanish giants announced the signing of the midfielder from German side Borussia Dortmund, with the transfer accounting for a surplus of 100 million pounds.

English heavyweights Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Chelsea’s English midfielder Mason Mount as the Manchester-based side seeks to bolster their midfield after securing qualification to the UCL.

United sent in an initial bid for the 24-year-old, but the London-based unit has reportedly rejected the bid.

According to reports, United submitted an opening bid of 40 million pounds, which the Todd Boehly-owned club rejected.

According to sources, the Blues are eyeing a bid of around 70 million for the services of the English player.

Another Chelsea midfielder, Kai Havertz, is said to be on the reader of Mikel Arteta’s radar, as the Premier League runners-up seek to strengthen their squad in order to mount a title challenge yet again in the upcoming campaign.

Long-serving midfielder Granit Xhaka is all set to move to pastures new as a switch to the Italian capital city club of AS Roma seems more and more likely.

Another player Arsenal have been keen to bring into their fold is the English holding midfielder Declan Rice, who was crucial in West Ham lifting the UEFA Conference League Title a week ago, and is set to be the Gunners’ primary target in the window.

The hammers value Rice highly and will not possibly let go of him for less than 100 million pounds.