Transfer Window June 16 Highlights: Kylian Mbappe, Moises Caicedo, Kim Min-Jae in the Spotlight

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 10:32 IST
Paris, France
Bayern Munich out of the blue looking to sign Kyle Walker! The Englishman drawing plenty of interest, Bavarians need a new right-back, after Joao Cancelo return back to Manchester City. This should be an interesting saga.
Brighton confirm signing of former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mo Dahoud, the central midfielder joins the Premier League side after the expiry of his contract as a free agent.
Italian champions have triggered the option to buy and Giovanni Simeone will join the Partenope on a permanent deal.
Manchester United have added Mason Greenwood’s name to the list of retained players.
English defenders Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are on their way out of the club and will leave as free agents.
20-yea-old USA player Ricordo Pepi is inclined to a move to Dutch club PSV.
Arsenal’s English midfielder Maitland-Niles has been released by the Gunners as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.
Chris Smalling has put pen to paper in a new contract which will keep him at the Italian capital until the year 2025.
The French capital city club look to bring reinforcements to the Parc des Princes as they try to rope in treble winner Bernardo Silva.
Champions City are closing in on the signing of Chelsea’s Croatian midfielder Matteo Kovacic.
English champions Manchester City are reportedly interested in roping in Croatian international defender Josko Gvardiol.
Real Madrid have reportedly shown interest in acquiring the service of Spanish international Joselu from Espanyol player.
Turkish giants Fenerbahce are interested in bringing in Inter forward Edin Dzeko.
PSG don’t want to let go of Mbappe for free and might be forced to sell him this summer if he doesn’t pen an extension on his contract.
French starkid Randal Kolo Muani is reportedly on the Spanish giants’ radar. And it is understood that the Eintracht Frankfurt would expect a huge fee,
Juventus are reportedly ready to offload all their midfielders who return to the Italian club following their loan spells at various clubs.
Transfer talks between Brighton midifelder Caicedo and London-club Chelsea seem to be progressing well.
PSG are said to be in direct talks with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, in an attempt to find a replacement for the outgoing Christophe Galtier.
Talks progressing well between Tottenham and Juventus as the London-club want to retain the service of the Swede.
Mass exodus at Tottenham expected.
Newcastle United in talks with Wolves over English defender Leo Sahar.
Scottish giants Rangers nap up Dutchman Sam Lammers.
Stefan de Vrij is set to extend his stay at Inter Milan to keep him at the club till the year 2025.
Chelsea midfielder N’golo Kante will seek pastures anew as he is all set to join Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia
Italian Champions Napoli named former Roma boss Rudi Garcia to fill in the vacancy left by outgoing head coach Luciano Spalletti.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of the Summer Transfer Window 2023.
There was news in the ever-rampant transfer saga surrounding French star man Kylian Mbappe as he expressed that his only option at the moment was to continue plying his trade for the French club PSG, amid rumours circulating pertaining to a move away from the Parisian club.
“I’ve already answered this question, I said that my goal was to carry on at the club, to stay at PSG, it’s my only option for now,” Mbappe said.
ALSO READ| ‘My Only Option..’: Kylian Mbappe on PSG Exit, Deschamps Says ‘Might Happen One Day, That He Leaves’
Mbappe sent a letter to the club management stating that he wouldn’t be signing an extension on his current contract, which keeps him tied to the club until the summer of 2024.
“I didn’t think a letter could kill or offend someone,” said the French national team captain.
PSG might be forced to sell him this summer if they are to make money off the star’s transfer or they run the risk of letting him leave on a free come next year.
French President Emmanuel Macron had mentioned that if the situation demanded, he would step in and try to convince French football’s crown jewel to stay in their nation, as he had supposedly done in the previous transfer saga.
Napoli’s Serie A title-winning defender Kim Min-Jae has turned eyeball thanks to his outstanding performances at the back of the Napoli unit that managed to claim the Scudetto after a wait of over three decades.
Napoli have announced that Rudi Garcia will try to fill the big shoes left vacant by outgoing manager Luciano Spalletti, who led the team from Southern Italy to the title as runaway winners.
Brighton player Moises Caicedo, who was coveted by Arsenal as a potential incoming transfer this season, apparently also has admirers in the Manchester United and Chelsea camps, following brilliant performances for the Seagulls, who managed to seal a European spot by finishing sixth in the league.
Brighton will feature in the UEFA Europe League next season, alongside Liverpool, who finished fifth in the recently concluded season of the Premier League.