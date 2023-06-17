Transfer Window June 17 Highlights: PSG 'Prepared' to Sell Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United After Sheikh Jassim Takeover

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 23:39 IST
New Delhi, India
Live Updates Transfer Window: Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and Karim Benzema have grabbed the majority of limelight so far in the transfer window with their big moves.
Barcelona have agreed terms with Athletico Paranense gem Vitor Roque, the Brazilian striker wanted only Barca and the two parties are close to reaching an agreement, Barcelona have a wonderkid in their hands!
Arsenal and Bayern in two way race for Kai Havertz, the Gunners have an advantage as Bayern are not yet in concrete talks with Chelsea, Havertz wants Arsenal move.
Barcelona are working on extending Ousmane Dembele’s contract, the player is keen to stay at Barca, and has confirmed his desire to remain at Camp Nou, no chance for PSG. Dembele has a release clause but he wants to stay.
As per a report in Daily Mail, Qatari bidders Sheikh Jassim’s entourage are leading the race to take control of Manchester United and once the takeover is completed, the Qatari owners of PSG would be willing to sell the forward to Manchester United!
Chelsea players Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly both facing uncertain futures, Mendy is on the radar of many French clubs, Inter Milan have been asking for Koulibaly on loan, Chelsea set to meet both players’ agent to sort out the future of the duo.
Bayern president Herbert Hainer has slammed Barcelona for ‘flirting’ with Joshua Kimmich, the German midfielder has been on Barca’s radar and Barcelona coach Xavi has also spoken about his interest and he had a chat with Kimmich.
David Raya has agreed terms on with Tottenham, the club are negotiating with Brentford who are holding out for a massive fee. Raya wants Spurs move, the Londoners are in talks with Brentford, move likely to be completed in next days.
Real Madrid star Federico Valverde has been linked to Chelsea, however, he was no plans to leave Real Madrid. Valverde says he wants to continue in the ‘best club in the world.’
Chelsea are set to sign Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal by activating the release clause worth €35m. Jackson was a key player for the Yellow Submarine and now he’s on the cusp of joining Chelsea, the blues continue their spending on attacking players.
Al Nassr moving along well to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, the winger was very close to joining Paris Saint-Germain but after a failed move in January, he is finally set to end his spell at the Blues, Aubameyang is also on the radar of Saudi clubs.
Ousmane Dembele turns down PSG move, the Barcelona winger is keen to stay at Camp Nou and he has played down rumours linking him to the Parc des Princes.
First Kylian Mbappe drama and now this, not been a good start to the transfer window for PSG certainly.
Athletico Paranaense CEO has landed in Barcelona to discuss the Vitor Roque deal with the Catalan Giants. The Brazilian wonder-kid is eager to join the La Liga champions. Joaquim Piera reports that the meeting between the two parties will take place soon.
Real Madrid continue to look for young players across Europe and South America as they have now set their eyes on another Borussia Dortmund player after signing Jude Bellingham. According to BILD, the Los Blancos are keeping a tab on Karim Adeyemi.
The talks between Julian Nagelsmann and Paris Saint-Germain to takeover the charge as club’s new manager. L’Equipe has reported that the Nagelsmann and PSG didn’t agree on key details as the French giants are in search for new manager continues.
Barcelona now face tough competition from Serie A winners Napoli in the race to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer. According to AS, Napoli are showing interest in the talented midfielder who did well for Celta Vigo last season. The young star has a release clause of €40m.
Champions League finalists of last season Inter Milan have shown interest in signing Barcelona defender Eric Garcia. According to Fichajes, the Italian giants are looking to sign the Spanish who hasn’t got many chances last season in Barcelona.
Chelsea have also rejected the opening big of Kai Havertz from Arsenal. The German midfielder is one of the targets for Mikel Arteta after Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have decided to back out from the race. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the personal terms between Havertz and Arsenal have been agreed. While Chelsea want 70-75 million euro for the German star.
Chelsea have rejected the 40 million euro bid for Mason Mount from Manchester United. Renowned football transfer market pundit Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea want 70 million euro for the English midfielder.
La Liga champions Barcelona have rejected a massive bid for their young sensation Pedri as according to a report from El Espanol’s Barca site Culemania PSG offered €100 million ($109 million) to sign the Spanish midfielder. Barcelona feel Pedri is their future in the midfield and they will not look to sell him at all.
After missing out on Lionel Messi, Barcelona are trying hard to sign Ilkay Gundogan as according to the Athletic, the Catalan giants have improved their offer for the German midfielder. Gundogan recently led Manchester City to treble but his contract at the club expired after last season. City want Gundogan to sign an extension but his representatives have yet not finalised their decision.
Meanwhile, Manchester United will also look to invest heavily on the players in the ongoing transfer window if Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani manages to takeover the charge of the club. A source close to Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani said Thursday that the Qatari bidders were still awaiting clarity from Manchester United after a report suggested they could be offered exclusivity in the battle to buy the club.
United announced in November that the board was exploring “strategic alternatives to enhance the club’s growth”, with a full sale one of the options.
The business has already been done by some teams as Liverpool moved on quickly from missing out on Real Madrid-bound Jude Bellingham to land Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. The Reds will look to recruit more players in the transfer window after an underwhelming last season in Premier League.
Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham looks set to be the major transfer saga as the England captain enters the final year of his contract.
Several of Kane’s international teammates could also be on the move with Declan Rice, Mason Mount and James Maddison attracting interest, while Brighton are expected to cash in once more by selling Moises Caicedo. Kai Havertz is another Chelsea who is also attracting bids from the clubs but Chelsea want around 90 million USD for the German star.