Transfer Window Live Updates: Liverpool Set Eyes on Sofyan Amrabat, Barcelona to Go All in For Joao Cancelo

Transfer Window Live Updates: Here you can follow all the live updates of the summer transfer window.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 00:09 IST

Live Transfer Market Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of football summer transfer window rumours and gossip. The Saudi Pro League continues to attract players with their big money as Neymar was the last superstar to join the league and it seems like it’s not the end as the Saudi clubs are ready to sign more players from Europe. Meanwhile, Barcelona continue to find ways to sign Joao Cancelo this window as Xavi want a right full-back in the line-up, while they also have to sign a like-to-like replacement for Ousmane Dembele.

Aug 18, 2023 00:09 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Chelsea's new No.1- Sanchez.

Roberto Sanchez will take the Number 1 shirt for London giants Chelsea following the departure of Kepa to Real Madrid.

Aug 18, 2023 00:07 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Gala readying up offer for Verratti.

Galatasaray are preparing an offer for out-of-favour PSG midfielder Marco Verratti.

The Turkish giants are gearing up to table a 3 Million Euro loan deal with an option to buy for 10 Million Euros for the Italian.

Aug 18, 2023 00:02 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Hall to Newcastle

According to sources, Newcastle United have agreed to a deal to bring in Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall into their fold in a transfer worth 28 Million Euros plus add-ons in a transfer that is set to keep the Englishman with the Tyneside club for a period of 6 years.

Aug 17, 2023 23:41 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Dembele, PSG's new Number 10.

PSG new recruit Ousmane Dembele is set to take the reins as the club’s new No.10 following the transfer of Neymar to Al Hilal.

Aug 17, 2023 23:40 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Neymar bids adieu to PSG teammates

The Brazilian superstar said his goodbyes to the PSG players after the confirmation of his move to Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal.

Aug 17, 2023 23:37 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Chelsea target Barcola after missing out on Olise

Chelsea are in the race to sign 20-year-old French lad Bradley Barcola from Lyon after they missed out on the signing of Michael Olise, who penned an extension with Crystal Palace.

PSG are also reportedly interested in Barcola and have seen a 35 Million Euro bid turned down by Lyon.

Aug 17, 2023 23:26 IST

Transfer Market Updates: West Ham closing in on Kudus

West Ham are reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

However, a deal between the teams haven’t been agreed upon yet as the Dutch club want in excess of 40 Million Euros for the transfer of the 23-year-old.

Aug 17, 2023 23:24 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Deeney signs as player-coach of Forest Green

Forest Green Rovers have roped in Watford legend Troy Deeney as their new player-coach.

It’s really exciting to be here. It’s about the next 10 years, not the next 10 months. This is the start of a new journey and I’m really excited," Deeney said.

Aug 17, 2023 23:23 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Xavi eyeing move for Lo Celso

Barcelona head coach Xavi has lined up a move for Giovani Lo Celso, if the Blaurgrana’s intent to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City does not materialise.

Aug 17, 2023 22:04 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Bayern's Gravenberch not for sale despite English interest.

Bayern Munich have reinstated that they intend to retain the services of Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch despite renewed interests from Manchester United and Liverpool in the 21-year-old.

Aug 17, 2023 20:22 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Atalanta's Demiral to make the switch to Al Ahli.

Turkish defender Merih Demiral is reportedly on the move to Saudi Arabia as he has agreed to a deal with  Al Ahli.

The 25-year-old defender will make the switch from Italian side Atalanta to the oil-rich nation’s project.

Aug 17, 2023 19:22 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Felix holding out for Barca switch amid Atleti chaos

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is pivoting to a move to Barcelona after the relationship between the player and the team’s head coach Diego Simeone soured.

The Portuguese is also reportedly blocking any requests from other clubs and only wants a switch to Blaugrana.

Aug 17, 2023 19:10 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Tuchel vetoes De Gea swoop

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has ruled out the possibility of the Bundesliga champions roping in former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea this summer.

Aug 17, 2023 19:08 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Olise extends Palace stay

Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise penned a four-year extension on his contract with the Eagles despite interest from Chelsea, who triggered his release clause earlier.

The 21-year-old was the target of multiple tops clubs across Europe at the beginning of the window, and Palace have done an incredible job to retain the services of the sought after player.

Aug 17, 2023 19:04 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Ziyech completes Galatasaray medical

Chelsea’s Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech has completed his medical with Turkish giants Galatasaray and is set to make the switch to the Aslan in the upcoming days.

Aug 17, 2023 17:42 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Manchester City and Al Nassr waiting on Laporte decision

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporta is deliberating a move to Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr and the English champions have agreed to terms on a deal for the transfer of the Spanish International.

The move is now subject to the agreement from the player’s side as the 29-year-old weighs up his options.

Aug 17, 2023 17:03 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Manchester City set to ramp up Paqueta, Doku offers

Manchester City are reportedly whipping up new offers for targets Lucas Paqueta and Jeremy Doku as Pep Guardiola looks to find an able replacement for the position vacated by the departure of Riyadh Mahrez to the Saudi Pro League.

Guardiola has English gem Phil Foden and Portuguese winger Bernardo Silva to take the role in the left wing at his disposal, but the Spaniard will look to bolster his options, despite the riches.

Aug 17, 2023 16:27 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Zaniolo inching closer to Villa move

It has been reported that Niccolo Zaniolo is undergoing the final part of his medical ahead of his impending move to Aston Villa from Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray.

Aug 17, 2023 16:10 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Krul back in PL with Luton.

Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul is back in the Premier League with new boys Luton Town.

Aug 17, 2023 16:01 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Pavard on his way out of Bayern, European giants on high alert

According to reports World Cup-winning defender Benjamin Pavard is expected to be on his way out of German champions Bayern Munich.

Multiple clubs such as Manchester United, who had previously expressed interest in roping in the French defender, Italian giants Inter Milan and Arsenal, who are on the lookout for a replacement for new arrival Jurrien Timber who was been sidelined due to an injury are all on high alert.

Aug 17, 2023 15:11 IST

Transfer Window Live Updates: Romeo Lavia Close to Chelsea Now!

 

Romeo Lavia’s deal to Chelsea is almost sealed now as the Blues are all set to sign the documents for the Southampton midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano.

 

Aug 17, 2023 12:33 IST

Transfer Window Live Updates: Bono to Al Hilal - Almost Done!

Another player is set to move to Saudi Pro League as Fabrizio Romano has reported that Yassine Bono to Al Hilal is almost a done deal as Sevilla have agreed €21m package deal with the Saudi club.

Aug 17, 2023 10:01 IST

Transfer Window Live Updates: Liverpool Submit Bid For Japanese Midfielder!

Liverpool are in search of midfield options and according to Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Reds have submitted a formal bid to sign Japanese midfielder Wataru Endō on a permanent deal

Aug 17, 2023 08:29 IST

Transfer Window Live Updates: Liverpool Set Eyes on Amrabat!

Liverpool have entered the race for Sofyan Ambramat as Jurgen Klopp wants an defensive midfielder this season. According to Dutch newspaper AD Sportwereld, The Reds will challenge Manchester United to sign the Moroccan midfielder.

Aug 17, 2023 08:21 IST

Transfer Window Live Updates: Barca Want Cancelo!

Barcelona are expected to go all out for Joao Cancelo as Xavi wants him desperately this summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, they had to sell a couple of players to complete the transfer. Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest have been picked as the players who Barcelona will look to offload as soon as possible.

Aug 17, 2023 08:14 IST

Transfer Window Live Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid will also look to get their hands on a striker after Kylian Mbappe decided to stay at PSG once again.

