Transfer Market Highlights, 5 July: Manchester United Make Mason Mount Announcement, Arsenal Seal Declan Rice Transfer

Transfer Market Updates: Follow us for all the latest transfer confirmation, rumours and gossips from the world of football

Roberto Firmino, Mason Mount

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 00:04 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Transfer Market Updates, 5 July: Hello and welcome to our updates of the summer football transfer window. Here you can check the latest movement in the transfer window as teams look to strengthen their units ahead of the new season.

Liverpool cult hero Roberto Firmino has made the move to Saudi Pro League as his transfer to Al Ahli was confirmed. The former red joins some esteemed names in joining the ambitious Saudi Arabian project.

Manchester United’s new recruit Mason Mount said his goodbyes to former club Chelsea and the red devils are expected to make the announcement for the English midfielder today.

Jul 05, 2023 23:01 IST

Transfer Market LIVE Updates, 5 July: The Mbappe Saga Continues!

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi on Wednesday insisted superstar forward Kylian Mbappe “must sign a new contract" if he wants to remain at the club next season.

“The position is very clear. If Kylian wants to stay, he must sign a new contract. We can’t let the best player in the world today leave for free. It’s impossible," Khelaifi said when asked about the France forward after Luis Enrique was unveiled as the club’s new coach.

Jul 05, 2023 21:55 IST

Transfer Market LIVE Updates, 5 July: Luis Enrique - NEW PSG MANAGER!

Former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique has been appointed as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal, the French champions announced on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old, who had been a free agent since being sacked as Spain coach last December, replaces Christophe Galtier after his departure from the club was confirmed earlier in the day.

Jul 05, 2023 19:19 IST

Transfer Market LIVE Updates, 5 July: Morata in Demand Again!

Alvaro Morata is in demand once again. After playing for several big clubs including Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus, the Spanish striker might play for a new club once again. According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi’s Al Ettifaq and Italy’s AC Milan are trying to sing him in the ongoing transfer window.

Jul 05, 2023 17:16 IST

Transfer Market LIVE Updates, 5 July: Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea Close!

Chelsea have made direct contact with Brighton for Moisés Caicedo deal. According to Fabrizio Romano, the negotiations are going on as the player has already said yes to the club.

Jul 05, 2023 16:37 IST

Nwaneri pens scholarship contract with Gunners

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri put pen to paper on a scholarship contract as the London giants staved off interests from multiple clubs for the signature of the exciting 16-year-old Englishman.

Jul 05, 2023 16:35 IST

Mason Mount to be United's new number 7

The English midfielder will wear the legendary number 7 following his move to the red side of Manchester from Chelsea.

The acquisition of Mount was Erik ten Hag’s first major signing of the season and will be followed up with many more before the window closes shut.

 

Jul 05, 2023 15:54 IST

Bayern boss Tuchel meets with Kane over Bayern switch

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly met with Tottenham striker Harry Kane in London to explore the possibility of the Englishman’s move to the Bavarian giants.

Kane is said to be in favour of a switch to the German giants, where he is assured to pick up trophies, something he hasn’t managed with Spurs.

But, negotiations with Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy are always going to be tricky.

Jul 05, 2023 15:36 IST

Mount officially announced as Manchester United player

Manchester United announced the acquisition of English midfielder Mason Mount from London side Chelsea in a deal worth 60 Million Euros.

 

Jul 05, 2023 15:28 IST

Porto want Andrey Santos on loan from Chelsea

Portuguese giants Porto are interested in Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos. The Dragons want the Brazilian on loan, but the Blues haven’t decided on the direction they want to go with their teenage sensation.

Jul 05, 2023 15:24 IST

Transfer Market Updates: United ready to offer 39 Million Euros for Onana

Manchester United have reportedly presented a 39 Million Euro bid for the services of Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

However, the Italians demand a fee close to 60 Million Euros for the transfer of their No.1.

Jul 05, 2023 15:05 IST

Di Maria's second Benfica coming

Portuguese side Benfica have sealed the return of former midfielder Angel Di Maria.

The Argentine World Cup winner hit the spotlight during his time at the Estadio da Luz between 2007 and 2010, before Real Madrid came calling.

It will be an emotional return for the 35-year-old who left Juventus as a free agent in June.

Jul 05, 2023 15:02 IST

Al Ahli targeting Mane after Firmino swoop

Saudi Pro League club have been pushing for a move for the out of favour Bayern forward.

If the move does go though, the Senegalese striker will reunite with former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino.

Jul 05, 2023 13:41 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Barcelona Announce Inigo Martinez

The Catalan club roped in the 32-year-old defender from Athletic Club to reinforce their back line.
The Spanish centre-back becomes the La Liga champions’ third signing of the window following Mikayil Faye and Ilkay Gundogan deals.

Jul 05, 2023 13:11 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Two Saudi clubs vying for Kessie

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie has been sought after by Saudi Pro League sides Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

The Catalan giants are reportedly asking for a fee in the range of 20 Million Euros for the transfer of the Ivorian Coast international, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are haggling at 14 Million Euros.

Jul 05, 2023 12:25 IST

Manchester United target Ambabat

The English giants have renewed their interest in Moroccan star Sofyan Amrabat and are lining up a move to bring the 26-year-old to Old Trafford.

The Fiorentina midfielder was crucial in his nation’s surprising run to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the Italian club reportedly demand a fee of around 35 million Euro mark for the services of their star player.

Jul 05, 2023 10:43 IST

Ancelotti to coach Brazil National side from June 2024

Four-time Champions League-winning manager Carlo Ancelotti will take the reins at the Brazilian national side after his current contract at Real Madrid runs out.

CBF have appointed Fernando Diniz to take charge of the Selecao until Ancelotti joins up with the Canarinho during the month of June in the year 2024 as the Italian wants to see out his contract at the Spanish capital.

Jul 05, 2023 10:06 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Declan Rice to Arsenal done deal

According to reports, the Gunners have finally managed to land their main transfer target of the summer window as the London giants have complete a deal north of the triple digit million mark to bring the English international to the Emirates.

Jul 05, 2023 09:59 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Bobby Firmino to Al Ahli announced

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino made the switch to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, where he joins a swathe of former Premier League stars in the ambitious Saudi Arabian project.

The Brazilian penned a deal to keep him at the Middle Eastern country for three years.

 

