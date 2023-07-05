Transfer Market Highlights, 5 July: Manchester United Make Mason Mount Announcement, Arsenal Seal Declan Rice Transfer

Transfer Market Updates, 5 July: Hello and welcome to our updates of the summer football transfer window. Here you can check the latest movement in the transfer window as teams look to strengthen their units ahead of the new season.

Liverpool cult hero Roberto Firmino has made the move to Saudi Pro League as his transfer to Al Ahli was confirmed. The former red joins some esteemed names in joining the ambitious Saudi Arabian project.

Manchester United’s new recruit Mason Mount said his goodbyes to former club Chelsea and the red devils are expected to make the announcement for the English midfielder today.