Transfer News Highlights, July 6: PSG Sign Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio; Real Madrid Rope in Arda Guler

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 23:49 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Granit Xhaka signed with Byer Leverkusen, leaving the Emirates after seven seasons.
AC Milan have announced the signing of Luka Romero on a four-year contract.
Atalanta have signed Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Sead Kolasinac as a free agent.
Left-back Kolasinac, who has 53 international caps, arrives in Italy on a reported three-year deal after leaving Marseille at the end of last month.
According to transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Andre Onana on a long-term contract.
Atletico Madrid have signed Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea on a one-year deal.
Granit Xhaka is set to join Bayer Leverkusen from Arsenal.
Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal have reached an agreement for a transfer fee of around 25 million euros.
David de Gead posts cryptic message on twitter.
Real Madrid CF announce the signing of Arda Guler on six-year deal from Fenerbahce.
According to reports in the Italian media, Christian Pulisic to AC Milan is all bu done.
Atletico Madrid are set to rope in veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea.
According to reports, the Spaniard has passed the medicals and will the Spanish club on a free transfer.
Paris Saint-Germain announce the signing of Marco Asensio on a deal that runs till 2026.
Daily Mail reports that Leicester City are hoping to receive £35m for Harvey Barnes with Newcastle United being linked with the winger.
The future of Kylian Mbappe has been the hottest topic this transfer window, and as expected the Frenchman’s move has popped up with complication at every turn of the way.
Recent reports suggest that Mbappe has an agreement with Florentino Perez to pull on the Real Madrid shirt in the year 2024, but PSG do not want to risk letting g of their crown jewel for free and have said that if the French star wants to stay at PSG next season, he has to pen an extension.
What makes it even more complicated is the fact that PSG want 200 Million Euros for the star, which Madrid are reportedly ready to shell out, but Mbappe also wants to be paid for his 2023-24 season at PSG.
Madrid can’t afford both with the Spanish giants’ planned renovation of their home stadium.
PSG also have to pay a portion of Mbappe’s loyalty bonus before the end of July.
The Seagulls have set an asking price of around the triple-digit million mark for the sale of their prized Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Chelsea have displayed immense interest in strengthening the middle of the park following the departure of midfielders such as N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, and Mateo Kovacic.
Chelsea’s American star Christian Pulisic has been the object of interest for the Milanese club, who are in the advanced stages of negotiations to bring the 24-year-old to Italy.
The 17-year-old Toffees player has attracted interest from the London side, who look to add to their defensive unit.
The fee is said to be around 4 Million Euros for the signature of of the exciting youngster.
It seems like the Manchester United goalkeeper might move to Nottingham on a permanent transfer, following his loan spell at Forest.
The fee for the transfer of the 26-year-old Englishman is reported to be around the 30 Million Euro mark.
The French champions revealed their new defensive acquisition as they unveiled Skriniar on Thursday.
The former Inter defender joins Luis Enrique’s men who go in search of the coveted UCL trophy which seems to evade them year after year.
The Serie A-winning defender is set to take the second part of his medical ahead of an impending transfer to German champions Bayern Munich.
The Bavarian giants sit steadfast on the decision to bring the Korean to the Allianz Arena and are willing to trigger the release clause Napoli has assigned to the contract Min-Jae.
The Portuguese side have confirmed their interest in bringing the Brazilian teenager to the Estadio do Dragao, but Chelsea will decide on what to do with the 19-year-old player depending on new coach Mauricio Pochettino’s evaluation of the youngster and if he has space in the Argentine’s place in the immediate future.
According to reports an agreement between all parties involved- Guler, Real Madrid and Fenerbache- has been reached and the Spanish giants are lining up a medical for the 18-year-old Turkish starlet.
The length of the contract is said to be six years.
Italian giants AC Milan have strengthened their interest in bringing Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze to the Medettirenean shores.
The Rossoneri have offered 25 Million Euros plus add-ons, but the Yellow Submarine want compensation around the region of 35 Million Euros.
According to reports, Real Madrid are close to signing Fenerbahce wunderkind Arda Guler, who has caught the fancies of multiple clubs throughout Europe.
The 18-year-old Turkish footballer is said to favour a move to the Spanish giants and a medical is being lined up.
The deal is worth a reported 20 Million Euros plus a sell-on clause that will fetch the Turkish side 20 per cent of the proceeds and add-ons.
Ligue 1 champions PSG announced the appointment of Spanish tactician Luis Enrique as the new head coach of the French capital city team following the departure of Christophe Galtier.
Asked about the future of French star Mbappe, Enrique said, “When I signed, we always remain open. A lot of things can happen. I will keep it private as it’s professional secrecy. I cannot give confidence but we will try to make the best possible squad for PSG".
Transfer Market Highlights: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window.
The biggest news on the day has to be PSG’s appointment of Spanish mastermind Luis Enrique, who takes over from the sacked Christophe Galtier. The Spaniard led his beloved Barcelona to an iconic treble during his time at the helm of the Catalan club and also helped the Spanish national side put up some impressive displays at international tournaments.
However, the dragged-on Kylian Mbappe transfer saga continues as PSG owners take a stand on their crown jewel dilemma.
Manchester United will look to shift their focus to bringing in a goalkeeper and a striker following the announcement of new midfield recruit Mason Mount.