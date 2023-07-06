Transfer News Highlights, July 6: PSG Sign Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio; Real Madrid Rope in Arda Guler

The future of Kylian Mbappe has been the hottest topic this transfer window, and as expected the Frenchman’s move has popped up with complication at every turn of the way.

Recent reports suggest that Mbappe has an agreement with Florentino Perez to pull on the Real Madrid shirt in the year 2024, but PSG do not want to risk letting g of their crown jewel for free and have said that if the French star wants to stay at PSG next season, he has to pen an extension.

What makes it even more complicated is the fact that PSG want 200 Million Euros for the star, which Madrid are reportedly ready to shell out, but Mbappe also wants to be paid for his 2023-24 season at PSG.

Madrid can’t afford both with the Spanish giants’ planned renovation of their home stadium.

PSG also have to pay a portion of Mbappe’s loyalty bonus before the end of July.