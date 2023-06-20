Transfer Window Highlights, June 20: Chelsea Confirm Christopher Nkunku Signing, Arsenal Close in on £65m Star Forward

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Live Updates Transfer Market: Welcome to our live blog of the summer football transfer window as clubs from all over the world begin their pre-season business. One of the biggest sagas this summer, Kylian Mbappe who informed Paris Saint-Germain about his desire to not extend his contract has clarified, Mbappe has clarified that he only intends to see out his current deal which will expire in 2024. Read More
Interestingly, West Ham have also rejected the second bid of Arsenal for Declan Rice as according to Fabrizio Romando, the English club wants easy add-ons and won’t accept a structure which have any complications. However, it’s not over for Arsenal yet as they are expected to bid again for Rice.
Good news for Barcelona fans as the La Liga champions have officially registered Gavi as the young Spanish midfielder will wear the number 6 jersey next season. His new deal is until June 2026 which also includes a €1B release clause.
Tottenham’s star winger Son Heung-min has released a statement and confirmed that he will continue at Spurs and not join Saudi Arabia.
Good news for Manchester City fans. Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacić is getting close to a move to UEFA Champions League winners, according to Fabrizio Romano, it’s a matter of details as the agreement with Chelsea will be finalised in the coming hours.
FC Goa announced the signing of Sandesh Jhingan on Tuesday with the 29-year-old India centre-back penning a 3-year contract. He becomes the third Indian international to join the FC Goa ranks this summer, following the arrivals of Rowllin Borges and Udanta Singh.
Arsenal are preparing their second bid for Declan Rice after West Ham rejected the first for 80 million Euro. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Gunners will increase their bid to 90 million Euro to sign the English midfielder.
Paris Saint-Germain are trying hard to sign Bernardo Silva as soon as possible. The French Giants have to find a replacement for Lionel Messi and the ownership at the club feels Manchester City’s Silva is the ideal option for them. According to Fabrizio Romano, Silva won’t make a move to Saudi and Manchester City are in no mood to offer any discount to any club as PSG have to splash big amount to sign the UCL winner.
Bayern Munich still eager to land Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane and Randal Kolo Muani also considered as alternatives, imperative for Bavarians to sign a number 9 this summer, Kai Havertz is close to joining Arsenal.
Chelsea unveiled RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, the Frenchman signed a long-term contract, that too the move was finalized many months ago, now officially confirmed by the club.
Joao Cancelo’s departure from Manchester City is pretty much confirmed, City working to extend Kyle Walker’s contract, amid interest from Bayern Munich. Barcelona are interested in Cancelo but hands tied due to financial constraints.
More details on Arsenal’s move for Kai Havertz, negotiations at a very advanced stage, deal likely to be wrapped up soon. Arsenal are also close to signing West Ham’s Declan Rice, Mikel Arteta’s side shaping up nicely for title challenge next season.
Arsenal closing in on Kai Havertz, the Gunners submitted an offer of £60m to Chelsea, the Blues would reportedly agree on £65m, the deal is advancing rapidly as Havertz wants Arsenal move.
With Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen both unlikely to leave their respective clubs, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund to find a solution to their striker woes ever since Ronaldo left Old Trafford. The Reds are monitoring the situation and have held talks with the Serie A club who are asking for £40 million ($50m) according to Goal.com
Former legendary football Patrick Kluivert’s son Justin is on the radar of Premier League side Bournemouth. The Cherries are negotiating with AS Roma for Kluivert, talks ongoing, move could be completed soon.
After the likes of Hakim Ziyech, N’Golo Kante, Eduard Mendy and Ruben Neves agreed to join Saudi Arabian clubs, Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic is now their latest target, talks ongoing with Saudi clubs.
Eduoard Mendy set to join Al-Ahly from Chelsea, the exodus of Chelsea players set to continue, Saudi Arabian club is also close to Kalidou Koulibaly as well as Hakim Ziyech.
Manchester United suffered a fresh blow in their pursuit of a striker, the Red Devils have been interested in Victor Osimhen, but according to Goal.com, the Napoli forward is set to sign an extension with the Serie A club, as per the Napoli president.
Just when Tottenham fans thought they had enough of Harry Kane links, Son Heung Min has also received a massive proposal from Saudi Arabia, €60m offer according to ESPN, €30M-a-year salary.
Gunners fans can get excited as apart from Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, Arsenal are also in talks to sign defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax, the club are reportedly holding out for a big fee, but talks will continue between the two parties.
Lionel Messi shocked the world by signing for Inter Miami but the Argentine is set for a reunion with his two former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in USA. The club are closing in on both Spanish players.
Paris Saint-Germain gunning for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, the Portuguese received a staggering offer from Saudi Arabia as well, Silva will decide on his future soon, PSG leading the race.
A big update for Manchester United fans, Marcus Rashford has agreed to a new contract extension with the club, £375,000 per-week wages, as per the Sun, £19,500,000 per year! Rashford will stay at United!
Another player who has been heavily linked to Madrid, Harry Kane, seems to have made up his mind to remain at Tottenham Hotspur, although his England team-mate Luke Shaw recently revealed that he’s trying his best to convince Kane and West Ham star Declan Rice to join Manchester United.
Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Rice while the Gunners are also in the front seat to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz who has decided to turn down Bayern Munich.
Premier League champions Manchester City are closing in on a full agreement to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, whereas, PSG are looking to sign City star winger Bernardo Silva who has also received a massive contract offer from Saudi Arabia.
Speaking of the Saudi club, Chelsea goalie Eduardo Mendy, and defender Kalidou Koulibaly are both set to sign with Al-Ahli, and the club are also in talks with Hakim Ziyech.
There’s also some positive news for Arsenal who are close to securing an agreement with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, the Dutch club wants more than £30m, talks continue between the two clubs, whereas Manchester United have all but secured a lengthy contract extension with talismanic forward Marcus Rashford.