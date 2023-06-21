Transfer Window June 21 Highlights: Man City Set to Sign Chelsea Star, Ronaldo's Al Nassr Sign Winger; Neymar Pushing For Barcelona Return

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 00:03 IST
New Delhi, India
Transfer Window June 21 Highlights: Hello and welcome to our blog for the ongoing summer transfer window as we bring to you the latest updates from across world football. One of the biggest developments ahead of June 21 comes from France where Neymar is once again ready to quit Paris Saint-Germain in order to seal his return to Barcelona. Read More
The former Swansea boss takes charge at St. Mary’s following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.
Milik joins Juve on a permanent deal from Olympique Marseille.
According to reports, Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona is a done deal as the German midfielder prepares for a move to the Catalan giants.
Big spending Saudi Pro League have registered interest in bringing in Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.
Partey was a crucial cog in Arsenal’s title thrust last season, and his injury took a toll on the Gunners’ aspirations last season.
Villarreal centre back Pau Torres is coveted by th Bavaraian giants. The Yellow submarine managed to hold onto the Spanish stopper back despite interests from across Europe last year following a stellar UEFA Champions League campaign. But, the story might have a different end this time around as the German powerhouse come calling.
Italian giants Roma have completed the signing of Evan N’Dicka from Frankfurt. The 23-year-old signs for Jose Mourinho’s men on a five year deal.
According to reports, treble-winning Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is set to join the Spanish giants.
Manchester United had their previous bid for the Chelsea midfielder of 40 Million turned down and are expected to up the offer for the Englishman.
According to reports, following the transfer of N’Golo Kante to Saudi Pro League, three other Chelsea player might be making the switch to the oil-rich nation too as goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is close to joining Al Ahli, while Al Nassr in talks with Hakim Ziyech. It is also being reported that Kalidou Koulibaly is coveted by Al Hilal.
Official and confirmed, Toni Kroos is set to remain at Real Madrid for one more year, the German was close to thinking about retirement but has decided to extend his career one more season, until 2024.
Arsenal are close to agreeing a fee with Chelsea for Kai Havertz looks like the Gunners are very close to their first major signing of the summer, the German was clear, he only wanted Arsenal move.
Manchester City have agreed fee with Chelsea and Pep Guardiola’s side are set to sign Mateo Kovacic from the Blues. New midfielder for the Premier League champions, Kovacic only wanted to sign for City, medical in the upcoming days.
Another Chelsea player could be heading out the door as the exodus continues, Borussia Dortmund are in talks with England international Connor Gallagher, and Chelsea asking for €50m, Dortmund will work to reduce asking price.
Another big signing for Saudi clubs, Al Hilal have secured the signature of Kalidou Koulibaly, he becomes the fourth Chelsea player to depart for Saudi after N’Golo Kante, Eduard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech.
Real Madrid set to extend the loan of Vinicius Tobias, player will continue his loan at Madrid, €500k loan fee, Madrid also have €15m buy option but its NOT mandatory.
Eduard Mendy is set to sign with Al-Ahly, the Chelsea goalkeeper is set to become the latest superstar to join the Saudi Pro League after the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr have reportedly agreed terms with Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, the Moroccan forward will become the latest high-profile addition into the Saudi Pro League, joining Ronald at Al Nassr.
Arsenal have seen their second bid for Declan Rice worth £90m turned down by West Ham United according to Sky Sports, Arsenal are still expected to bid once again, any deal from here onwards would be a club-record signing for the Gunners.
Meanwhile, Angel di Maria is closing in on a return to Benfica, the Juventus winger is set to return to his boyhood club after spells with Real Madrid, PSG, and Manchester United.
Harry Kane meanwhile is set to look for a way out of Tottenham, Manchester United have been eager to land the Englishman but Spurs are holding out for £100m fee.
Hello and welcome to our live blog for the latest updates from the transfer window. There’s a huge development overnight as GOAL.COM claim Neymar is angling for a move back to Barcelona and the star forward is willing to undertake a massive pay cut to ensure his return.
Meanwhile, the Kylian Mbappe saga rages on, Mbappe has completed his international duty with France and will resume his pre-season training with PSG and with just one year remaining on his current contract there are sure to be fireworks.
Another big news is regarding Harry Kane who has reportedly made up his mind to leave Tottenham Hotspur finally amid interest from Manchester United however any potential deal could cost the Red Devils upwards of £100m even though the England captain has just one year remaining on his current deal.
Arsenal’s £90m bid for Declan Rice has been rejected by West Ham United who are reportedly holding out for a £100m offer which would make the midfielder the Gunners’ record signing. They are also leading the race to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea after the Blues confirmed the signing of Christopher Nkunku on Tuesday.
Furthermore, N’Golo Kante has signed a massive contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, the Frenchman is set to join up with fellow compatriot Karim Benzema.
Saudi clubs have also approached Chelsea winger Callum Hudson Odoi, who was on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, whereas Inter Milan have rejected a €15m approach for Marcelo Brozovic
Elsewhere, Juventus forward Angel di Maria who won the World Cup with Argentina is set to leave the club and join his former childhood club Benfica, whereas the Bianconeri are set to sign on-loan striker Arkadiusz Milik from Olympique Marseille. Permanent transfer for €6m guaranteed fee.