Transfer Window June 21 Highlights: Man City Set to Sign Chelsea Star, Ronaldo's Al Nassr Sign Winger; Neymar Pushing For Barcelona Return

The PSG talisman would however need to take a massive pay cut to return back to Barca.

Meanwhile, the Kylian Mbappe saga rages on, Mbappe has completed his international duty with France and will resume his pre-season training with PSG and with just one year remaining on his current contract there are sure to be fireworks.

Another big news is regarding Harry Kane who has reportedly made up his mind to leave Tottenham Hotspur finally amid interest from Manchester United however any potential deal could cost the Red Devils upwards of £100m even though the England captain has just one year remaining on his current deal.

Arsenal’s £90m bid for Declan Rice has been rejected by West Ham United who are reportedly holding out for a £100m offer which would make the midfielder the Gunners’ record signing. They are also leading the race to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea after the Blues confirmed the signing of Christopher Nkunku on Tuesday.

Furthermore, N’Golo Kante has signed a massive contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, the Frenchman is set to join up with fellow compatriot Karim Benzema.

Saudi clubs have also approached Chelsea winger Callum Hudson Odoi, who was on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, whereas Inter Milan have rejected a €15m approach for Marcelo Brozovic

Elsewhere, Juventus forward Angel di Maria who won the World Cup with Argentina is set to leave the club and join his former childhood club Benfica, whereas the Bianconeri are set to sign on-loan striker Arkadiusz Milik from Olympique Marseille. Permanent transfer for €6m guaranteed fee.