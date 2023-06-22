Transfer Window June 22 Highlights: Ilkay Gundogan to Join Barcelona, Arsenal to Get Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 00:11 IST
New Delhi, India
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has acquired a stake in Ligue 1 club Strasbourg as the American seeks to pursue a multi-club model
Chelseas have managed to complete agreement for the switch of as many as four players including the likes of N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech and Kalidou Koulibaly to various Saudi Pro League clubs.
And reports of links to Saudi PIF raised eyebrows, but Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has provided enough information to the Premier League regarding the same, according to sources.
The Italian goalkeeper is set to join the London outfit in a deal worth 19 Million.
The Manchester United Academy product is set to join Eredivisie side Utrecht.
Everton midfielder Tom Davies is set t leave the Toffees at the end of the month and has turned down a contract extension handed to him by the Merseyside club.
Newcastle United and AC Milan have come to a total agreement over the transfer of Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali to English shores.
🚨 Full agreement reached between AC Milan and Newcastle for Sandro Tonali after new meeting in Milano.
Deal being finalised now, documents being prepared.
Final check between clubs and then it’s here we go for Magpies to sign Tonali.
⚪️⚫️⏳ #NUFC pic.twitter.com/7HmkqZZJNd
Al Nassr want to snap up Croatian midfielder Brozovic from Italian giants Inter Milan.
The yellow submarine managed to get Reina to put pen to paper on a dela that will see the goalkeeper stay at the Estadi de la Ceramica till 2024.
West Hamm looking to being in Denis Zakaria from Juventus after his loan spell at Chelsea came to and end and the Swiss footballer returned to Turin.
Italian powerhouse Juventus are interested in the services of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.
It is also reported that Partey favours a move to Italy over a switch to Saudi Pro League, who are also keen on signing the Ghanaian.
Guerreiro joins a long list of players to have made the swap from the famous yellow and black of Borussia Dortmund to the red of the Bavarian giants Bayern.
Edin Dzeko has agreed to join Fenerbache on a two-year contract as a free agent.
The French club have set a 200 Million price tag on their crown jewel, Mbappe.
Spanish suitors Real Madrid’s current offer for the 24-year-old is around 120 Million.
In a shock move, Manchester City have expressed interest in bringing in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to the Etihad.
Rice has bee touted as Arsenal’s primary target in the window and City have come out of the blue to launch a surprise bid.
Real Madrid have agreed to extend Nacho Fernandez’s contract and will remain at the the club until June 30, 2024.
Rasmus Hojlund is now pushing for a transfer to Manchester United. The Danish striker has been on top of the radar of several top clubs across Europe.
Accoding to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Bayern Munich finally hadin-person talks over a potential move. The German club had been in touch with the English defender over the phone with Thomas Tuchel also in the loop and are reportedly offerring a contract until 2025 plus a year option.
Barcelona have reportedly put Eric Garcia on the list of players, who can make a move from Camp Nou.
The Catalan club though are looking to get at least €10 million for the defender.
Manchester United and Bayern Munich have reportedly been leading the race to acquire the signature of Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Tottenham Hotspur are going to submit a €19m for Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.
The goalkeeper will sign a five year deal valid until June 2028 with Spurs as negotiations arein the final stages.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Justin Kluivert is set to sign for Bournemouth.
The Premier League club has repotedly agreed a £9.5m fee plus £850k add-ons with Roma.
The Cherries now have to consult Justin Kluivert over a personal terms with a deal likely to run till June 2028.
Newcastle are mulling over the possibility of getting Ruben Neves on loan from Al-Hilal, which will be for two years.
Both clubs are owned by PIF.
Edin Dzeko will play in Istanbul next season, subject to a medical, after he signed with Fenerbahce.
Real Madrid announced on Wednesday that German midfielder Toni Kroos has signed a one-year contract extension, which will keep him at the club through June 2024.
“Real Madrid C.F. and Toni Kroos have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which will see him remain with the club through 30 June 2024," the club’s official website confirmed.
Juventus completed the signing of Olympique Marseille forward Arkadiusz Milik until June 2026.
“Juventus FC announces that it has exercised the option for the outright acquisition of the player Arkadiusz Krystian Milik, from Olympique de Marseille, for a fee of 6.3 million euros (6.9 million U.S. dollars), payable in three financial years starting from July 2023," read the club’s statement.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Newcastle have close to reaching personal terms with Sandro Tonali.
The proposed salary is really huge, around €8m net plus €2m add-ons per season with the contract being dicussed until June 2029.
The only thing left is a deal between AC Milan and Newcastle.
Missing out on Lionel Messi hasn’t slowed Saudi Arabia’s ambitious recruitment drive as the oil-rich kingdom tries to establish itself as a viable destination for the world’s top players.
Having already lured two of the sport’s biggest stars in Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, the Saudis, amid allegations of sportswashing, are targeting a host of other high-profile players from Europe’s best leagues.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsneal’s Thomas Partey is being eyed by Saudi Arabian clubs, who are ready to pay €40m in installments.
He adds that Partey though has not made a decision yet about his future andhs been approached by other European clubs.
Borussia Dortmund are looking at a possible signing of Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.
According to a Daily Mail report, Chelsea want £50m ($63.8m) for the midfielder.
Gallagher is also repotedly on being weighed up by West Ham and Newcastle.
Mason Mount has expresed his reluctance to sign a new contract with Chelsea, as the London club may be forced to lower their asking price. Manchester United are set to make a third bid for the English star with personal terms not being a issue.
Transfer Window June 22 Highlishts: Hello and welcome to our blog for the ongoing summer transfer window as we bring to you the latest updates from across world football. Ilkay Gundogan will join Barcelona on a free transfer from treble winners Manchester City, the BBC and Sky Sports reported on Wednesday.
Gundogan will leave City after captaining the English club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 14 trophies, including five league titles.
Gundogan was Pep Guardiola’s first recruit when he took over at City in 2016 despite the German being sidelined with a knee injury when he was signed from Borussia Dortmund. He proved to be the man for the big occasion at City, especially over the last two seasons when he scored crucial goals that helped City seal several trophies.
Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle to sign German forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea for around 65 million pounds ($82.72 million), The Athletic reported on Wednesday.
The report said personal terms with Havertz have been agreed and the 24-year-old’s move across London will see Arsenal pay an initial fee of 62 million pounds with a further three million pounds in add-ons.
Havertz would be Arsenal’s second-most expensive signing after they paid a club-record fee of around 72 million pounds for Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe in 2019.
Germany international Havertz was signed by Chelsea on a five-year contract in 2020 for around 71 million pounds after two prolific seasons with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.
N’Golo Kante will leave Chelsea after seven years at Stamford Bridge and join Al-Ittihad as a free agent on a three-year contract, the Saudi club said on Tuesday.
The France international, who joined the west London outfit from Leicester City in 2016, will team up with compatriot and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad.
AS Roma have signed French defender Evan Ndicka on a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt, the Italian Serie A club said on Wednesday.
Ndicka made more than 134 Bundesliga appearances after joining Eintracht in 2018 from French side Auxerre. Ndicka won the Europa League with Eintracht in 2021-22.