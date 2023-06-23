Football Transfers Highlights: Al Hilal Sign Ruben Neves from Wolves, Mohun Bagan SG Get Anirudh Thapa

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 23:56 IST
New Delhi, India
Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed to sell Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, the English Premier League club said on Friday of a transfer which has been reported to be worth 55 million euros ($60 million).
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Marcus Thuram is choosing between Inter Milan and AC Milan.
He had earlier rejected Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.
Daily Telegraph correspondent Matt Law reports that Chelsea have rejected a 7 million pounds loan offer for Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.
Odisha FC announce the signing of Aphaoba Singh on a 3-year deal from Roundglass Punjab FC.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Sandro Tonali has agreed a 6-year deal at Newcastle United.
AC Milan will get a transfer fee of €70m and have sell-on clause. Tonali will sign contract until 2029 for €7m per year and €2m add-ons., which will be a record sale ever for an Italian player.
Even though the deal is completed , it will not be announced this week.
Accoring to journalist Ben Jacobs, Al-Hilal are willing to offer Bernardo Silva a basic salary of £40m-a-year + bonuses for him to sign with the Saudi club.
The Portuguese midfielder though is yet to make his decision with Manchester City wanting to extend his contract and PSG and Barcelona also being interested.
FC Goa announced the signing of Boris Singh on a multi-year deal.
“I am very happy to have joined FC Goa. I hope to contribute to the best of my abilities and make all the fans proud," Boris said.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Cesar Azpilicueta wants to leave Chelsea with Inter Milan being an option.
The defender wants to ‘try a new experience and discussions are ongoing’.
Azpilicueta wantsa move away despite being under contract until 2025.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy is confirmed to be on his way to Sauid Arabia’s Al Ahli.
The goalkeeper will undergo medicals on Monday, as contracts are being checked, with Chelsea alreadyhaving approved the deal two days ago.
Dani Ceballos signed a contract extension at Real Madrid that will hkeep him at the Spanish club until June 30, 2027.
Anirudh Thapa signed with Mohun Bagan SG.
Bundesliga club RB Leipzig have announced they have signed Christoph Baumgartner from Hoffenheim for 27 million euros. The 23-year-old is an attacking midfielder who plays for Austria at the international level. “I really wanted to go to a club which can win titles," Baumgartner said. “The team has shown that with two German Cups in a row. I’m also really looking forward to the Champions League."
The 29-year-old Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro has joined rival club Bayern Munich on a free transfer. Guerreiro won the 2016 Euro with Portugal and is reuniting with Thomas Tuchel who brought him to Dortmund during his rein as manager.
Manchester United to Submit Their Third Bid
Striker Edin Dzeko has joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer from Inter Milan, the Turkish club announced on Thursday.
After Ilkay Gundogan, another Manchester City star seems headed to Barcelona. Joao Cancelo is expected to leave City this summer and Barca have shown interest in signing the Portuguese.
US men’s national football team winger Timothy Weah is expected to join Italian giants Juventus FC. Weah will reportedly cost them USD 13.15 million. Personal terms have been agreed.
Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is being heavily linked to Premier League’s Arsenal. Reports claim personal terms have been agreed and Timber is quite keen on joining the club even though there’s been an interest from Germany’s Bayern Munich. Manchester United are also reported to be interested in the 22-year-old.
As per a report in Forbes, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is set to join La Liga giants Real Madrid. A deal worth USD 328 million has reportedly been agreed between Real and PSG for the transfer of the world cup winner. The negotiations took place earlier this week.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the world of football transfer. We will bring to you latest updates as clubs from across Europe and elsewhere continue their pursuit of landing future superstars.
Today’s football transfer highlights: The transfer window is open and clubs from across Europe have started shopping for the players they hope could lead them to future success. There’s no dearth of fresh talent to pick from and proven stars are also in the hunt for new challenges.
In England, Arsenal’s pursuit of Declan Rice has seen the entry of Premier League rivals Manchester City who are also reportedly interested in signing the West Ham captain now. The Gunners though are expected to complete the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a deal reportedly in £65m range.
In Italy, in a sensational turn of events, a report claims that AC Milan are mulling over putting a bid for Romelu Lukaku who was on loan at Inter Milan last season. While Inter are hoping to secure another loan move, Chelsea could be tempted to offload the star should Rossoneri end up placing a lucrative bid.
Lukaku has plenty of options though with reported interest from Saudi club Al-Hilal but the Belgian may not be willing to leave Europe just yet.
Manchester United reportedly have asked Harry Kane to submit a transfer request with Tottenham or release a statement on his wish to join them. Spurs seem unwilling to part ways with the England striker and United are getting frustrated.
Man United have also seen a second big rejected by Chelsea for their midfielder Mason Mount who seems to be keen on making Old Trafford his next home. The two clubs though soon could agree on a deal.
Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch has demanded more game time from Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel. If it’s not met, Gravenberch will push for a transfer.
Leicester City have been demanding £50m for James Maddison and the midfielder seems to be headed to Spurs now.