Football Transfers Highlights: Al Hilal Sign Ruben Neves from Wolves, Mohun Bagan SG Get Anirudh Thapa

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Sandro Tonali has agreed a 6-year deal at Newcastle United.

AC Milan will get a transfer fee of €70m and have sell-on clause. Tonali will sign contract until 2029 for €7m per year and €2m add-ons., which will be a record sale ever for an Italian player.

Even though the deal is completed , it will not be announced this week.