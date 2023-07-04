Transfer News Highlights, July 4: Man City Eye Josko Gvardiol Move, Newcastle Rope in Sandro Tonali

Transfer Window Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol wants to join Manchester City and informed the club of his desire to leave. The German club’s sports director Max Eberl said talks were underway for a possible move of the 21-year-old Croatia international to move to the Etihad this window.

Newcastle United signed Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan on a five-year contract until 2028.