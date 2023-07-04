Transfer News Highlights, July 4: Man City Eye Josko Gvardiol Move, Newcastle Rope in Sandro Tonali

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 00:57 IST
New Delhi, India
Transfer Window Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol wants to join Manchester City and informed the club of his desire to leave. The German club’s sports director Max Eberl said talks were underway for a possible move of the 21-year-old Croatia international to move to the Etihad this window.
Newcastle United signed Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan on a five-year contract until 2028.
Barcelona have decided to part ways with right-back Sergino Dest and they want it as early as possible. According to Gerard Romero, the Catalan Giants put him on the transfer market as he is all set to return to the club after completing his loan period at Milan.
Thiago Alcantara is another experienced star who is in demand to join a club in Saudi Arabia. According to a report in the Athletic, Thiago already rejected an offer from a Saudi club but some are expected to come his way in next few days.
Victor Roque is very close to joining Barcelona now as according to Fabrizio Romano the documentation are completed and Roque will join Barcelona in January next year from Athletico Paranaense.
Highly-rated Wolves defender Nathan Collins joined Brentford in a deal worth 23 Million Euros, as the West London club splashed the money in a club-record deal to rope in the 22-year-old Irishman.
Jurgen Klopp and Co. want to bring in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.
The Belgian player has been touted as one to look out for and has put in a shift in the centre of the pitch for the recently relegated Saints.
Chelsea and Arsenal are the other teams vying for the signature of the 19-year-old.
The French capital city club is set to make a grand announcement of as many as six players they have swapped up this window, headlined by Lucas Hernandez from Bayern, Milan Skriniar from Inter and Marco Asensio from Real Madrid.
Newly appointed Al Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is hoping to rope in Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson to follow him to Saudi Arabia.
The 56-year-old was sacked as the manager of the French capital city club after failing to replicate domestic form on the continental level.
The Qatari-owned side were handed early exits in their two previous appearances at the elite European tournament UEFA Champions League and that did not sit right with the management, who are still in search of the elusive UCL title.
AC Milan’s new recruit Ruben Loftus-Cheek is all set to wear the number 8 jersey vacated by Sandro Tonali following the Italian’s move to Newcastle United.
Inter Milan are lining up a move to bring Atalanta defender Merih Demiral after they missed out on the signing of Spanish veteran Cesar Azpilicueta, who chose to make the La Liga switch with Atletico Madrid.
Roberto De Zerbi rates the Ajax defender Calvin Bassey very highly and wants the 23-year-old Nigerian international at Brighton ahead of the start of the season.
Manchester United’s first signing of the window is nearly close to completion as English midfielder Mason Mount has completed the medical at the Mancunian club.
Erik ten Hag will have a key role for the Chelsea player once he makes the switch to the Red Devils as he pans to improve on his first season showing, in which he managed to finish third in the Premier League and lift the EFL Cup.
The former Arsenal player could make a sensational switch to boyhood club Cardiff
Second son of the legendary Lillian Thuram has made waves in the football market following his stand out showing at Nice this season and has caught the attention of the Bavarian giants who want the 22-year-old to make the Bundesliga switch.
The Blues are in direct talks over the Ecuadorian footballer with the seagulls.
Balogun made a name for himself in the recently concluded season with sterling performances in Ligue 1 following his loan spell.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that AC Milan are interested in Boulaye Dia, who has a €25m release clause.
Milan are looking at Boulaye Dia to bring some competition to Olivier Giroud., with the striker scored 16 goals last season with Salernitana.
Atletico Mineiro have completed the permanent signing of Brazil under-23 forward Paulinho on a free transfer.
The 22-year-old, who joined Atletico on loan from Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen last December, will be tied to the Belo Horizonte outfit until December 2027.
According to a report in L’Équipe, Liverpool are in search of another mid-fielder and are leading the race to sign Khephren Thuram.
Bayern Munich too are interested in the midfielder but are yet to make any contact with OGC Nice.
Tottenham Hotspur are preapred to play the waiting game for their soon-to-be out-of-contract star Harry Kane.
Some of the big clubs around Europe are contemplating a move.
Celtic winger Jota has joined Al-Ittihad on a three-year contract, the Saudi Pro League champions announced on Monday.
Financial details were not disclosed but Scottish media reported the transfer fee was 25 million pounds.
Borussia Dortmund have signed Germany midfielder Felix Nmecha from VfL Wolfsburg on a five-year-deal.
Even though the clubs have not disclosed the financial details of the transfer but German media reported that Dortmund would pay 30 million euros for the 22-year-old.
Brighton & Hove Albion have signed goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Belgian side Anderlecht on a five-year contract.
RB Leipzig sports director Max Eberl confirmed that Josko Gvardiol wants to join Manchester City.
“Josko and his advisors have submitted the wish to us for a transfer to Manchester City," Eberl told Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper.
“We are in talks with Manchester. There is nothing more to say about it at this moment."
Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali for a reported £60 million ($76 million) fee.
Inter Milan’s Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr on a three-year contract.
The financial details were not disclosed but Italian media said the transfer fee was 18 million euros ($19.63 million).