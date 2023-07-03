Trends :Weather NewsShah Rukh KhanChandrayaan-3Ashes 2023Asia Cup 2023
Transfer News Highlights, July 3: Newcastle Unveil Sandro Tonali, Kim Min-jae Set for Bayern Munich Medical

Football Transfer Window Live Updates: Follow us for all the latest transfer confirmation, rumours and gossips from the world of football

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 23:50 IST

LIVE Transfer Window Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Liverpool have signed versatile Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old Hungary captain arrives at Anfield after British media reported Liverpool paid a 70 million euros release clause in his contract.

Manchester United are preparing a second bid of £40 million to land Rasmus Hojlund.

Jul 03, 2023 23:36 IST

Transfer News LIVE, July 3: Roberto Firmino completes medical with Al Ahli

Roberto Firmino has completed his medical with Al Ahli ahead of his move to Saudi Arabia, the former Liverpool striker is set to join Edouard Mendy at Al Ahli, two-year deal agreed between player and club, until 2026.

Jul 03, 2023 22:39 IST

Transfer News LIVE, July 3: Mason Mount completes medical with Chelsea

Mason Mount has successfully completed his medical with Manchester United according to Fabrizio Romano, the Englishman is all set to sign with the Red Devils, contract until 2028, fee 60 million euros to Chelsea. United’s first summer signing done!

Jul 03, 2023 21:56 IST

Transfer News LIVE, July 3: Pochettino era kick-starts at Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino’s era starts at Chelsea, the former Tottenham and PSG coach said that he wishes to restore the winning mentality back at Chelsea, hear his first words as Chelsea’s new coach.

Jul 03, 2023 21:11 IST

Transfer News LIVE, July 3: Marcelo Brozovic joins Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr officially confirm the signing of Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan, Brozovic joins the Saudi Pro League, will play alongside Ronaldo next season after signing two-year-deal.

Jul 03, 2023 20:28 IST

Transfer News LIVE, July 3: Kim Min-jae set for Bayern Munich medical

Bayern Munich are set to wrap up the signing of Kim Min-jae from Napoli according to Fabrizio Romano, the South Korean could have his medical later this week after which his release clause will be paid by the Bavarians.

Jul 03, 2023 19:28 IST

Transfer News LIVE, July 3: Marcelo Brozovic to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr next season, Inter will receive a fee of €18m, while the Croatian has penned a two year deal.

Jul 03, 2023 18:51 IST

Transfer News LIVE, July 3: Manchester United locked in talks with Inter for Andre Onana

Manchester United still locked in talks with Inter Milan for the signing of Andre Onana, according to reports the clubs remain in talks, with a clarification on the David de Gea situation expected soon.

Jul 03, 2023 17:41 IST

Transfer News LIVE, July 3: Inter Milan finally land Milan Skriniar replacement

According to reports, Inter Milan are looking to sign German centre-back Yann Aurel Ludger Bisseck from Danish Superliga club AGF. After missing out on Chelsea legend Cesar Azpilicueta who chose to join Atletico Madrid instead, Inter have activated the release clause of Bisseck, €7m deal agreed between the two clubs.

Jul 03, 2023 17:02 IST

Transfer News LIVE, July 3: Newcastle United unveil Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United have officially confirmed the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, the player has joined the Magpies for a reported £52million for a contract that runs until 2028.

Jul 03, 2023 16:16 IST

Manchester United Transfer News: Mason Mount Medical at Carrington

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Mason Mount is undergoing his Manchester United medical at Carrington.

The Englishman will a deal to keep him at Old Trafford until June 2028 with an option of an extra year.

Jul 03, 2023 15:07 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Atleti to Sgn Cesar Azpilicueta on a Free

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta will move to Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

Javi Galan is also set to take Atletico medical ahead.

Jul 03, 2023 14:22 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Pau Torres to Have Aston Villa Medical Soon

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Pau Torres will have his Aston Villa medical this week

Pau Torres is back in Europe after getting married a week back. He has agreed a deal for €32.5m plus €5m add-ons being the final fee.

Jul 03, 2023 13:21 IST

Liverpool Transfer News Live: Southampton’s Romeo Lavia Up Next?

According to a report in talkSPORT, Liverpool are preparing a bid for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Jul 03, 2023 12:35 IST

Arsenal Transfer News Live: Declan Rice Deal Close

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal and West Ham United are close to finalising a deal for Declan Rice.

Jul 03, 2023 12:11 IST

Manchester City Transfer Updates Live: €120m Gvardiol Deal Close to Completion

Manchester City are close to agreeing a €120m deal to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

Jul 03, 2023 10:51 IST

Chelsea Transfer News: Lyon Bid for Christian Pulisic

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reports that Chelsea have received a €25m offer from Lyon for Christian Pulisic.

Jul 03, 2023 10:12 IST

ISL Transfer News Live: Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC Make Moves

Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri signed with Chennaiyin FC as Lalliansanga Renthlei joined Odisha FC.

Ankit Mukherjee, Bijay Chhetri and Lalliansanga Renthlei (FSDL)
Jul 03, 2023 08:51 IST

Real Madrid Transfer News: Manchester United and Arsenal Look to Sign Aurelien Tchouameni

According to reports, Manchester United and Arsenal are looking to sign Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.

Jul 03, 2023 07:59 IST

Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Make 2nd Bid for Rasmus Hojlund

After failing to get Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur and Victor Osimhen from Napoli, Manchester United are going back in for Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils are preparing a second bid of £40 million with their first £30m bid being rejected.

Jul 03, 2023 07:11 IST

Liverpool Transfer News Live: Dominik Szoboszlai Completes 70-million-euro Move

Liverpool signed Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig after paying the Hungarian’s 70-million-euro release clause.

Szoboszlai will inherit the number eight jersey vacated by Naby Keita to follow in the footsteps of one of his childhood heroes Steven Gerrard.

