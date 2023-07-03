Transfer News Highlights, July 3: Newcastle Unveil Sandro Tonali, Kim Min-jae Set for Bayern Munich Medical

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 23:50 IST
New Delhi, India
LIVE Transfer Window Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad.
Roberto Firmino has completed his medical with Al Ahli ahead of his move to Saudi Arabia, the former Liverpool striker is set to join Edouard Mendy at Al Ahli, two-year deal agreed between player and club, until 2026.
Mauricio Pochettino’s era starts at Chelsea, the former Tottenham and PSG coach said that he wishes to restore the winning mentality back at Chelsea, hear his first words as Chelsea’s new coach.
Bayern Munich are set to wrap up the signing of Kim Min-jae from Napoli according to Fabrizio Romano, the South Korean could have his medical later this week after which his release clause will be paid by the Bavarians.
Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr next season, Inter will receive a fee of €18m, while the Croatian has penned a two year deal.
Manchester United still locked in talks with Inter Milan for the signing of Andre Onana, according to reports the clubs remain in talks, with a clarification on the David de Gea situation expected soon.
According to reports, Inter Milan are looking to sign German centre-back Yann Aurel Ludger Bisseck from Danish Superliga club AGF. After missing out on Chelsea legend Cesar Azpilicueta who chose to join Atletico Madrid instead, Inter have activated the release clause of Bisseck, €7m deal agreed between the two clubs.
Newcastle United have officially confirmed the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, the player has joined the Magpies for a reported £52million for a contract that runs until 2028.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Mason Mount is undergoing his Manchester United medical at Carrington.
The Englishman will a deal to keep him at Old Trafford until June 2028 with an option of an extra year.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta will move to Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.
Javi Galan is also set to take Atletico medical ahead.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Pau Torres will have his Aston Villa medical this week
Pau Torres is back in Europe after getting married a week back. He has agreed a deal for €32.5m plus €5m add-ons being the final fee.
According to a report in talkSPORT, Liverpool are preparing a bid for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal and West Ham United are close to finalising a deal for Declan Rice.
Manchester City are close to agreeing a €120m deal to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.
The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reports that Chelsea have received a €25m offer from Lyon for Christian Pulisic.
Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri signed with Chennaiyin FC as Lalliansanga Renthlei joined Odisha FC.
According to reports, Manchester United and Arsenal are looking to sign Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.
After failing to get Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur and Victor Osimhen from Napoli, Manchester United are going back in for Rasmus Hojlund.
The Red Devils are preparing a second bid of £40 million with their first £30m bid being rejected.
Liverpool signed Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig after paying the Hungarian’s 70-million-euro release clause.
Szoboszlai will inherit the number eight jersey vacated by Naby Keita to follow in the footsteps of one of his childhood heroes Steven Gerrard.