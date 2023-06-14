Transfer Window June 14 Highlights: Arsenal Overtake Real Madrid in Race for Kai Havertz, Man United's Bid of £40m For Mount Rejected

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 08:41 IST
New Delhi, India
Football Transfer Window LIVE: Kylian Mbappe’s bombshell statement which suggested that he is not going to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain which will end next season, has set the summer transfer window on fire. All European giants are on high alert after Mbappe’s statement but Real Madrid remain the favourite if PSG decide to sell him in the transfer window. Read More
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Summer Transfer Window- June 15.
Manchester United looking for alternatives for Harry Kane, the England international’s reluctance to leave Spurs combined with Tottenham’s stance means United are now looking elsewhere, Rasmus Højlund has emerged as an alternative.
Manchester United and Bayern Munich go head to head in race for Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae. The South Korean remains a player in both clubs’ wishlist, nothing agreed, race still wide open.
Chelsea and Inter had a meeting today, Milan asked for both Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly on loan, Lukaku already on loan at Inter, looking to extend his stay, while Koulibaly’s situation remains interesting. Chelsea are also looking to sign Inter goalie Andre Onana.
Manchester United sent an official bid for Mason Mount earlier today on June 14, Wednesday, their proposal of £40m has been rejected by Chelsea. United will soon make a second bid, Chelsea want at least £75m, but could sell Mount below that.
More updates on Kai Havertz deal, Real Madrid look to be pulling out of the race, Los Blancos put off by Chelsea’s massive price tag, Arsenal in talks with Chelsea, Kai Havertz interest in the move, which could help Arsenal’s cause!
A massive piece of news regarding the future of Kai Havertz, the German player is now closing on move to Arsenal! Yes, Real Madrid were insisting on the Chelsea forward but talks have slowed down, and Arsenal have stepped up their interest in the German forward, Chelsea will demand £75m but the Gunners reluctant to pay such a massive fee.
Chelsea and Inter Milan set to have a grand meeting to discuss multiple players, the Italian club want Kalidou Koulibaly as priority or Trevor Chalobah, while Chelsea will enquire about the future of Andre Onana, and the future of Romelu Lukaku will also be sorted.
Manchester United pushing to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea, the Blues are reportedly asking for a massive fee, however, United are working to reduce the price tag, Mount remains a priority for United this summer, the Englishman reportedly turned down advances from Liverpool.
Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has informed his bosses that he seeks to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the Bavarians are open to a sale but would demand a huge fee of €60m plus variable. One of the big sagas of this summer, will the player get his move?
Ahead of the upcoming season, Chelsea are eager to sign a centre-forward and the Blues are reportedly keeping an eye on Villarreal forward Nicholas Jackson, the player is also on the radar of many other sides, including AC Milan, should it should be an interesting battle. Jackson also has a release clause of €35m.
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo on Bayern Munich’s radar, Chelsea are reportedly leading the race for the midfielder however, the Bavarians are still monitoring the situation after Declan Rice chose Arsenal over Munich.
Jude Bellingham could cost Real Madrid as high as €130m given the performance-linked bonuses and everything. However, the club feel they’ve secured a big talent, who has already captained Borussia Dortmund at the tender age of 19.
Former Barcelona teammates, Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi could be re-united again at Inter Miami.
While Messi is set to sign for the MLS-based outfit very soon, the club owned by David Beckham is also targeting Alba, the left-back had recently left Barca and is currently a free agent, for whom Miami could make a move according to ESPN.
Spurs have all but agreed terms with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, the Spaniard’s parent club is holding out for a £40m fee, however, Tottenham are working to reduce the price tag. The Londoners are likely to have a number 1 between the sticks next season.
Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. The Los Blancos made a big move in the ongoing transfer window to sign a young English midfield sensation for the next six seasons.
Portuguese winger Joao Felix is on sale in the ongoing transfer window as Atletico Madrid already decided to part ways with him but Chelsea decided not to buy him after his short loan spell at Stamford Bridge. According to Marca, Aston Villa and Wolves are favourites to secure a loan deal for Felix.
According to ESPN, Spanish giants Real Madrid don’t want to wait for next season and are willing to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this transfer window.
After spending a huge amount of money last season, Chelsea are still looking to strengthen their squad according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea representatives and Juventus General Manager Giovanni Manna held a meeting to discuss a potential move for striker Dusan Vlahovic. Chelsea have apparently offered two players but Juventus have rejected the exchange deal.
Manchester United are close to signing centre-back Kim Min-jae for €60 million from Napoli. As per Il Mattino, United will sign the defender on July 1 as they will trigger his buy-out clause which will get active in the first 15 days of July.
Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is expected to join Manchester City soon. Chelsea have revamped their squad last season and Kovacic is expected to leave the club while Manchester City is looking for a replacement for Ikay Gundogan is expected to leave the treble winners. As per Sky Sport Deutschland, Kovacic is moving closer to joining City.
La Liga champions Barcelona are all set to sign Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense for a five-year contract. A report in Diario AS suggests that the deal is in the final stage and Barcelona will announce the signing of the 18-year-old attacker in the coming days.
Arsenal are also looking to sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo in the transfer window. Cancelo was sent on loan to Bayern Munich midway last season but the Bundesliga champions have shown no interest in signing him on a permanent deal. According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are preparing a £35m bid for Portuguese full back.
French defender Lucas Hernandez has reportedly informed Bayern Munich that he wants to leave the club. According to a report in Sky Sport Deutschland, Hernandez is looking to join Paris Saint-Germain in the ongoing transfer window.
Recent reports suggested that Bayern Munich have pulled out of the race to sign English midfielder Declan Rice. Sky Germany has reported that the Bundesliga champions have backed out after his skyrocket price tag set by West Ham. While Arsenal are in pole position to sign him for their project under Mikel Arteta.
After Kylian Mbappe’s announcement that he will not extend his PSG contract which ends next season, the rumours are rife in transfer market that Real Madrid might enter the race to sign him if PSG put him on the sale this season. News agency AFT suggested that PSG do not intend to let Mbappe leave for nothing and were surprised that the letter was leaked.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Summer Transfer Window - June 14.
While Declan Rice is another player in the transfer market who will attract attention from several clubs as West Ham has already announced that the player wants to exit and they will hear the offers for him. Arsenal are the prime contenders to sign the English midfielder to strengthen their squad which failed to win the Premier League last season.
Jude Bellingham is heavily linked to Real Madrid this summer as several reports suggested that the deal is almost done as the Los Blancos have offered an amount over USD 100 million to Borussia Dortmund for the Englishman. Manchester City also tried to get their hands on the Dortmund midfielder but he chose Madrid over the recently crowned UEFA Champions League winners.
English striker Harry Kane might also look for a new club this transfer window after another fine season with Tottenham Hotspur. Kane has a desire to add silverware in his career profile but at Tottenham, he has not been able to add any so far in his career.