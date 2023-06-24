Football Transfer Highlights, 24 June: Chelsea Reject Manchester United's 3rd Bid for Mason Mount

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 00:01 IST
New Delhi, India
Manchester United made a third and possibly final, bid to land Mason Mount from Chelsea but it has reportedly been rejected. However, the saga is expected to draw a bit further with Chelsea open to in-person negotiation to come at a mutually acceptable solution.
On the other hand, despite the entry of Manchester City in the pursuit of Declan Rice, Arsenal are hopeful they will be able to sign the West Ham captain with their latest bid reported to be around £90million.
Kai Havertz and Matteo Kovacic transfers from Chelsea to Arsenal and Manchester City respectively are nearly over the line, according to Fabrizio Romano.
PSG close to sealing transfer of Lucas Hernandez from Bavarian giants Bayern Munich after agreeing personal terms with the player.
Everton are interested in brining in the Italian teenager Wilfried Gnonto from the recently relegated Leeds United.
Antoine Griezmann’s agents reportedly met with officials from Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.
The big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs would fancy a big name such as the World Cup-winning Frenchman in their portfolio.
However, there has been no news from the Atletico player suggesting that he wants a move away from Madrid.
Brighton are interested in bringing in Ajax’s Ghanain striker Mohamed Kudus.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Benfica have signed Angel Di Maria until June 2024.
The one year deal willbe signed by both parties expected next week.
According to reports, Arsenal are being encouraged by West Ham to submit a third bid for Declan Rice.
Manchester City, it is understood, have not bid yet, despite holding talks with the partis, after being told that Rice prefers a move to the Gunners.
Sky Sport confirm that Kalidou Koulibaly has signed a three-year contract at Al-Hilal from Chelsea.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Leicester City’s James Maddison if being targeted by Tottenham Hotspur again as he remains the priority target for Ange Postecoglou.
Saudi Arabia club Al-Adalah signed Mohamed Salah but it was not the Liverpool superstar, leaving his teammate a bit confused.
Jornalist Ben Jacobs reports, Chelsea are willing to make a big push for Moises Caicedo, who also wants a move to Stamford Bridge.
Brighton and Hove Albion want a fee of £70 million + £10 million but Caicedo’s closest aides insist that the fee paid should not be more than what Real Madrid paid for Aurelien Tchouaméni.
Italian Sandro Tonali is all set to don the famous black and white of Newcastle United when the upcoming season starts as he made a club-record move to the Magpies from Italian giants AC Milan for a whooping transfer fee of 70 Million Euro.
Mumbai City FC permanently signed Vinit Rai on a one-year deal.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano laid to rest rumours of Andre Onana changing his agent, wstating that Albert Botines is till taking care of his affirs.
Onana’s agent had a meeting with Manchester United earlier in the week with Chelsea alsohaving had made contact.
Inter Milan though are furm in their asking price for Onana - €50m plus add-ons.
Bournemouth have signed Justin Kluivert from AS Roma on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee.
Burnley have signed Ireland defender Dara O’Shea from Championship side West Bromwich Albion.
Jobe Bellingham has completed a move to Sunderland AFC from Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano exclusively reports that Micky van de Ven has joined Edmond Tapsoba as Tottenham Hotspur’s shortlist for a new centre back.
Mirror reports that Mason Greenwood, who is making a comeback to football having not played for Manchester United since January 2022 on one count of attempted rape, has put his house up for rent, fuelling speculation that he could be about to change clubs.
According to journalist Santi Aouna, Marcus Thuram has picked Inter Milan as hisnext destination.
Thuram was being pursued by the likes of PSG, RB Leipzig and AC Milan.
Latest reports from England suggest that Arsenal could be willing to shell a cool £100m to sign Declan Rice. While Manchester City haven’t formally entered the race, their interest has triggered Arsenal to make the quick decision.
The impending arrival of Kai Havertz has reportedly sowed seeds out doubts in Eddie Nketiah’s mind who fears losing out on regular game time. As per a report, the 24-year-old feels Havertz could be preferred over him meaning he’s starting to explore other options.
Former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has officially joined Major League Soccer club Inter Miami where he will play alongside former teammate Lionel Messi. Busquets is likely to occupy one of the three ‘Designated Player’ spots, an MLS designation for high-earning players, whose wages do not count against the salary cap. Read More Here
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is yet to sign a new contract with his current deal expiring at the end of June. The club is already looking for other options in Diogo Costa, David Raya and Andre Onana.
Manchester United’s improved bid of £55m has reportedly been rejected by Chelsea FC with the club proposing £58m plus £7m in add-ons. Chelsea has also offered a meeting to find a solution. Mount has one year left on his contract and reportedly wants a move to Old Trafford.
Chelsea have inched closer to bringing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal as the West London club has reportedly agreed to pay more than the release clause for the forward.
Inter Miami continue to welcome former Barcelona stars having confirmed the signing of icon Lionel Messi earlier this month. They have now announced the signing for midfielder Sergio Busquets who will be reunited with Messi.
France forward Christopher Nkunu says he will do everything for the struggling club having joined them earlier this week in a six-year deal. “We can say that I am a hard worker,” Nkunku told the club’s website. “I will give everything for the club, for the fans and to help the team bring some trophies, to give the best of my football. I hope I will make them as happy as I am to be here at this club.”