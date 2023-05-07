Troyes vs Paris Saint Germain Live Football Streaming For League 1 2022-23: How to Watch Troyes vs Paris Saint Germain Coverage on TV And Online

Even after dropping points in the last match, Paris Saint Germain are still sitting at the top of the League 1 table. They are five points clear of the second-placed Marseille. PSG will have a great opportunity to increase the lead in the next fixture, which will be against a relegation-threatened Troyes. The Parisian club will travel to Troyos’ home Stade de l’Aube on May 8 to play the away game.

PSG will miss the service of their star forward Lionel Messi, who is now serving a two-week suspension due to his unsanctioned trip to the Middle East. Achraf Hakimi will also be out of the game after seeing the red card during Paris’ 3-1 loss to Lorient in the previous appearance. Troyes are likely to miss the opportunity to compete in the top tier next season. They are now 18th in the table with 22 points in 33 games.

Ahead of Monday’s League 1 2022-23 match between Troyes and Paris Saint Germain; here is all you need to know:

What date League 1 2022-23 match between Troyes and Paris Saint Germain will be played?

The League 1 2022-23 match between Troyes and Paris Saint Germain will take place on May 8, Monday.

Where will the League 1 2022-23 match Troyes vs Paris Saint Germain be played?

The League 1 2022-23 match between Troyes and Paris Saint Germain will be played at Stade de l’Aube in Troyes.

What time will the League 1 2022-23 match between Troyes and Paris Saint Germain begin?

The League 1 2022-23 match between Troyes and Paris Saint Germain will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Troyes vs Paris Saint Germain League 1 2022-23 match?

Troyes vs Paris Saint Germain match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Troyes vs Paris Saint Germain League 1 2022-23 match?

Troyes vs Paris Saint Germain match will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioCinema app in India.

Troyes vs Paris Saint Germain Possible Starting XI:

Troyes Predicted Starting Line-up: Gallon, Zoukrou, Palmer-Brown, Rami, Balde, Agoume, Kouame, Larouci, Chavalerin, Odobert, Balde

Paris Saint Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Donnarumma, Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha, Ruiz, Bernat, Mbappe, Ekitike

