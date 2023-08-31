UCL Draw: PSG Placed in Group of Death; Manchester United to Clash Against Bayern Munich

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw took place on Thursday at Monaco. Defending champions Manchester City were placed in Group G alongside RB Leipzig, Crevena Zveda and Young Boys.

Paris Saint-Germain are placed in the Group of Death alongside AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United. It is going to be a tricky task for all four teams to move ahead in the tournament after the group stage.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will face the Bayern Munich of Harry Kane in this season’s Champions League as they placed alongside FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray in Group A.

Arsenal, who are making a comeback in the Champions League, will face Sevilla in Group B as PSV Eindhoven and Lens are also in the same group.

13-time UCL champions Real Madrid were placed in the same group alongside last season’s Serie A champions Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin.

While Xavi’s Barcelona will clash against Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp.

Group D is also a tricky one as Benfica, last season’s UCL runners-up Inter Milan, Salzburg and Real Sociedad are grouped against each other.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are placed in Group E alongside Feyenoord, Lazio and Celtic.

Teams from 15 different nations were in the draw, including 14 former European champions who have combined to win 48 titles in the competition’s 68-year history.

Games start Sept. 19 and group-stage play ends Dec. 13.

The knockout stage starts in February and reaches the final at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.

Group A: Bayern Munich (GER), Manchester United (ENG), FC Copenhagen (DEN), Galatasaray (TUR)

Group B: Sevilla (ESP), Arsenal (ENG), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Lens (FRA)

Group C: Napoli (ITA), Real Madrid (ESP), Braga (POR), Union Berlin (GER)

Group D: Benfica (POR), Inter Milan (ITA), Salzburg (AUT), Real Sociedad (ESP)

Group E: Feyenoord (NED), Atletico Madrid (ESP), Lazio (ITA), Celtic (SCO)

Group F: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), AC Milan (ITA), Newcastle United (ENG)

Group G: Manchester City (ENG), RB Leipzig (GER), Red Star Belgrade (SRB), Young Boys (SUI)

Group H: Barcelona (ESP), Porto (POR), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Royal Antwerp (BEL)

Matchday one: September 19-20

Matchday two: October 3-4

Matchday three: October 24-25

Matchday four: November 7-8