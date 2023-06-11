Trends :Entertainment NewsCyclone BiparjoyWTC FinalSamantha Ruth PrabhuAdipurush
Home » Football » UEFA Champions League 2023: Manchester City Beat Inter 1-0 to Clinch Title and Complete Treble

Spanish midfielder Rodri netted in the 68th minute to see the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners complete a treble of trophies this season with their first ever UCL win as Pep Guardiola claimed his third continental title

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 05:03 IST

Turkey

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan holds up the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Manchester City won the Champions League title for the first time by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul’s Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium on Saturday.

Rodri struck in the 68th minute to see the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners complete a treble of trophies this season.

ALSO READ| IN PICTURES: Manchester City Seal Historic Treble With UEFA Champions League Triumph

While it is the first time City has won European football’s biggest club competition, it is the third time Pep Guardiola has lifted the trophy as a coach.

City triumphed despite losing inspirational midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to an injury in the first half.

The victory means the club finally achieved its ambition of reaching the summit of European soccer, 15 years after Abu Dhabi’s ruling family transformed it into the richest teams in the world.

Owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan was in attendance to see City’s crowning moment. It was only the second time he has watched his team in person in 15 years.

Romelu Lukaku had the chance to score a late equalizer, but headed straight at Ederson from about four meters (yards) out.

City’s winner came when Rodri collected Bernardo Silva’s cutback and fired through a crowded penalty box.

The relief was unmistakeable as he raced towards City’s fans and slid on his knees in celebration.

    • Inter almost evened the score within minutes of that goal when Federico Dimarco hit the bar from close range.

    He then looked like turning in the rebound, but saw his shot come back off teammate Lukaku.

    first published: June 11, 2023, 03:00 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 05:03 IST
    Read More