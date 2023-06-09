UEFA Champions League: Ashley Westwood Feels Inter Milan are Not the Underdogs Against Manchester City

Inevitable versus uncertain.

Riches vs debt.

New vs Old.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan.

The UEFA Champions League final can be seen as an on-pitch battle of the swanky behemoth and derelict also-rans with Pep Guardiola and Simone Inzaghi being sheer antitheses.

This season Manchester City have already won the Premier League as well as the FA Cup and are eyeing a treble, whereas Inter Milan finished third in Serie A but won the Coppa Italia.

The Nerazzurri are back in the continental final after 13 years, while the Cityzens will be hoping to finally win their first-ever UCL after faltering in recent seasons.

Even though many have already called the final a foregone conclusion with Manchester City being dubbed ‘favourites’, Ashley Westwood though is not ready to call Inter Milan the ‘underdogs’.

“Pressure will be there but at the end of the day, it is still a Champions League final. You’ve played all seasons to get to this occasion. So you won’t be thinking about being underdogs," Ashley Westwood said during an interaction.

" You’ll just be having the pressure of the situation of the game of the crowd of the occasion. It doesn’t matter if they’re an underdog or not. They’re (Inter) still capable of winning this game. It’s not a foregone conclusion," he added.

When asked if Inzaghi’s tactical acumen will be under the scanner in a high-profile game against Guardiola, one the best managers around, Westwood feels neither manager will change their game plan for the occasion.

“Don’t think Inzaghi will change and I’m convinced that Guardiola will not change, we know what to expect from both sides. It’ll just be down to those key moments of the day. Inter Milan defend in numbers and will attack on the counter. As for Manchester City, can they finish their opportunities, because at the end of the day for all your dominance, you still got to put the ball in the back of the net," he said.

Inter Milan have quite a few former Manchester players - Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Matteo Darmian and Edin Dzeko - in their ranks, Westwood feels ‘revenge’ will certainly not be on their minds.

“They’ll be trying to do everything they can to stop Manchester City winning the treble. Every player on that pitch will understand how important it is to win and will understand the prestige, the history of winning and getting that medal. Manchester City have had such capable squads over three, four or five years and they’ve not managed to win it. They’ll know more than anyone, what it takes to win and how important it is as well," Westwood said.