Home » Football » UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Croatia Sink Turkey, Switzerland Sink Israel, Romania Beat Belarus

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Croatia Sink Turkey, Switzerland Sink Israel, Romania Beat Belarus

Mateo Kovacic's double helped Croatia to a 2-0 win over Turkey, while Switzerland romped to a 3-0 triumph over Israel thanks to strikes from Ruben Vargas, Zeki Amdouni and Silvan Widmer

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

AFP

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 08:01 IST

Bursa, Turkey

Croatia's Mateo Kovacic, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2024 group D qualifying soccer match between Turkey and Croatia at Bursa Metropolitan stadium, in Bursa, Turkey, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Croatia's Mateo Kovacic, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2024 group D qualifying soccer match between Turkey and Croatia at Bursa Metropolitan stadium, in Bursa, Turkey, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

World Cup semi-finalists Croatia eased to an impressive 2-0 win in Turkey to kickstart their Group D campaign after an opening draw with Wales.

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic netted a first-half double with both goals coming from Mario Pasalic assists.

Croatia are level on four points with Wales after Rob Page’s side beat Latvia 1-0 for their first win since the retirement of Gareth Bale.

Striker Kieffer Moore headed home the winning goal for a dominant Wales in the 41st minute.

Switzerland made it two wins from two games in Group I with a comfortable 3-0 success against Israel.

Goals from Ruben Vargas, Zeki Amdouni and Silvan Widmer helped the Swiss follow up a 5-0 thrashing of Belarus in style.

Romania also boast a 100 percent record in the group after edging out Belarus 2-1, while Kosovo have two points from as many matches after a 1-1 draw with Andorra.

Georgia played out a 1-1 draw with Norway in the other Group A game in Batumi.

The Scandinavians took the lead through Alexander Sorloth, playing in place of the injured Haaland, in the 15th minute.

But Metz forward Georges Mikautadze equalised on the hour mark to ensure Georgia did not start their bid to qualify for a first major tournament with a defeat.

“It would have been worse if we had stood here and not created chances. We had some incredible chances today. That’s life," said Norway coach Stale Solbakken.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 29, 2023, 08:01 IST
last updated: March 29, 2023, 08:01 IST
