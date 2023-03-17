UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Draw: Manchester United Handed Sevilla Tie, Juventus to Play Sporting Lisbon

Manchester United face record six-time winners Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League while Juventus will play Arsenal’s conquerors Sporting for a place in the last four.

Roma take on Feyenoord in a repeat of last season’s Europa Conference League final won by the Italians, with Bayer Leverkusen drawn against Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium.

United, who won the competition in 2017 and lost the final two years, could potentially take on Juventus — and former midfielder Paul Pogba — in the semi-finals.

The English side host Sevilla in the first leg of their tie on April 13, with the return a week later in Spain. United beat Sevilla’s city rivals Real Betis 5-1 on aggregate in the last 16.

Sevilla defeated United 2-1 in a single-leg semi-final in the 2019-20 competition en route to their most recent Europa League title.

