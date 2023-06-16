Trends :AdipurushBigg Boss OTTAshes 2023Entertainment NewsFootball Transfer Window
Home » Football » Spain Coach Luis de la Fuente Expresses Satisfaction and Pride Following Win Over Italy

Spain Coach Luis de la Fuente Expresses Satisfaction and Pride Following Win Over Italy

Spain eked out a late winner through Joselu after Italy's Ciro Immobile cancelled out Yeremy Pino's opening goal, to edge out the Italians 2-1 in the semi final of the UEFA Nations League fixture

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

AFP

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 10:32 IST

Netherlands

Luis de la Fuente (Twitter)
Luis de la Fuente (Twitter)

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said his team’s morale was “sky high" after they beat Italy on Thursday to reach the Nations League final against Croatia.

La Roja snatched a late winner through Joselu after Italy’s Ciro Immobile cancelled out Yeremy Pino’s opening goal.

ALSO READ| ‘My Only Option..’: Kylian Mbappe on PSG Exit, Deschamps Says ‘Might Happen One Day, That He Leaves’

The coach had been criticised heavily after his first two matches in March, the second of which was a defeat by Scotland.

“(I feel) satisfaction and pride, I think we played an extremely high-level game," De la Fuente told reporters.

Advertisement

“We followed what we had prepared to the letter. We’re happy and our morale is sky-high."

The coach handed Robin Le Normand his debut after the French-born defender obtained Spanish nationality in May, and the Real Sociedad player impressed despite conceding an early penalty for handball.

“We have seen him so many times, I was very calm, he’s shown he’s top draw, he’s cool-headed, he’s another player for the cause and the future of Spanish football," said De la Fuente.

“He is very calm, he doesn’t get nervous in tough situations. There was the accidental situation, he had the bad luck of hitting the ball with his hand.

“(But his level) doesn’t surprise us, that’s how he is, he’s very good."

Italy coach Roberto Mancini said he wished he had approached the second half with more attacking intent.

ALSO READ| MMA Star Conor McGregor Accused of Sexual Assault at NBA Game

The coach stuck to the 3-5-2 formation he opted for at the start and watched his team fade as Spain took control.

Advertisement

“I think it is a significant defeat because I care about it and I would have liked to have make it to the final," said Mancini.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • “We could have gone to a back four, knowing we would have given them a bit more ball than they ordinarily have.

    “Maybe we could have taken up a higher block and been more attacking. We dropped off too much in the second half, absolutely."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 16, 2023, 10:32 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 10:32 IST
    Read More