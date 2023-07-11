Trends :Rain UpdatesOMG 2India vs West IndiesJawanModi In France
Union Berlin Acquire David Fofana on Loan from Chelsea for 2023-24 Season

The Berlin side added more attacking firepower as they aim to pair David Fofana with newcomer Brendan Aaronson next season in hopes of success

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 19:26 IST

Berlin, Germany

David Fofana joins Union Berlin for the 2023/24 season. (Credit: Union Berlin Official Website)
David Fofana joins Union Berlin for the 2023/24 season. (Credit: Union Berlin Official Website)

Chelsea have loaned out young striker David Datro Fofana to Union Berlin for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The 20-year-old Ivorian striker joins the list of various other players who have been moved away from the club as a part of new manager Mauricio Pochettion’s grand rebuild of the side, as the Blues aim to regain a position back at the top of the league this upcoming season.

On the other hand, Union Berlin have undergone a magnificent resurgence in the Bundesliga, as the German side fought their way into a Champions League qualification spot this past season, finishing fourth overall in the league.

The Berliners have gone on a spree to acquire attacking talent as they gear up for a Champions League campaign and aim for a higher finish in the Bundesliga this upcoming season.

Union’s managing director of men’s professional football Oliver Ruhnert said, “David’s speed and his flexible offensive qualities are highly interesting for us. We want another goal-scoring player who will give our attacking game additional impetus."

Well, Unioner. It’s a beautiful morning. The birds are singing, the sun is high…

AND DAVID DATRO FOFANA IS AN UNIONER

Welcome to the family, David. Eisern!!!https://t.co/05t5bm1XaG

“Union have developed extremely strongly in the last few years and it excites me a lot to be a part of this in the coming season," Fofana said to Union Berlin’s official website. “The club has made a long and hard effort to find me and now I want to repay that with good performances."

Fofana joined the Blues in January 2023 when then-manager Graham Potter signed the exciting striker to his side for a fee of 11 million pounds from Norwegian side Molde.

    • Despite his successful stint at Molde, where the young 20-year-old Ivorian netted 24 goals in 65 games, Fofana was rarely utilised by Chelsea over last season. He made three Premier League appearances for the Blues, which totalled just 68 minutes altogether, while he played a mere 44 minutes in the FA Cup as well.

    Fofana would be aching to prove his mettle as he joins the Berlin side alongside young USMNT ace Brendan Aaronson who was brought in from Leeds United.

    first published: July 11, 2023, 15:40 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 19:26 IST
