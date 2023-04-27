VFL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming For Bundesliga 2022-23: How to Watch VFL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Coverage on TV And Online

Borussia Dortmund clinched a convincing 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt to claim the top spot in the Bundesliga standings. Dutch forward Donyell Malen scored a brace in that game to earn much-needed three points for Borussia Dortmund. Edin Terzic’s men are currently placed a point above defending champions Bayern Munich. Borussia Dortmund will now be aiming to maintain the lead atop the Bundesliga.

In their next match, they will be up against a relegation-threatened VFL Bochum side. The Bundesliga fixture between VFL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund will take place at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum. The two teams faced off earlier this year in February and Borussia Dortmund emerged victorious in that contest by two goals to one.

VFL Bochum have been winless in their last four matches. With 27 points from 29 matches, VFL Bochum currently claim the 15th spot in the Bundesliga standings.

When will the VFL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga match between VFL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund will be played on April 29, Saturday.

Where will the VFL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between VFL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.

At what time will the VFL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliiga 2022-23 match start?

The Bundesliga match between VFL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund will begin at 12:00 am IST.

How to live stream VFL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

The match between VFL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch VFL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 match on TV?

The Bundesliga match between VFL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of VFL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund?

VFL Bochum predicted starting line-up: Manuel Riemann, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Ivan Ordets, Erhan Masovic, Danilo Soares, Anthony Losilla, Patrick Osterhage, Simon Zoller, Kevin Stoger, Christopher Antwi-Adjej, Philipp Hofmann

Borussia Dortmund predicted starting line-up: Gregor Kobel, Mats Hummels, Julian Ryerson, Raphael Guerreiro, Niklas Sule, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham, Donyell Malen, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi, Sebastien Haller

