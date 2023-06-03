Trends :Train AccidentWTC FinalSara Ali KhanBihar Bridge Collapse
Villareal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming For La Liga 2022-23: How to Watch Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the Villareal vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2022-23 match to be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 22:00 IST

Here you will get the details of how to live stream the La Liga 2022-23 match between Villareal and Atletico Madrid Also check which website, app and channel will be showing Villareal vs Atletico Madrid match live
Having secured a spot in next season’s Champions League, Atletico Madrid will be playing for pride when they will visit Villarreal for their last La Liga match of the season this Sunday. The two teams had last met in August 2022 and Atletico Madrid emerged victorious in that contest by two goals to nil.

With 76 points to their name, Atletico Madrid currently occupy the third spot in the La Liga standings. Diego Simeone’s men will now head into their final game of this season’s La Liga after remaining unbeaten in the last three matches. The Madrid-based side will be without midfielder Rodrigo De Paul during the fixture against Villarreal. The Argentine international is facing a suspension after picking up a yellow card during his side’s last match against Real Sociedad.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are placed in fifth position on the La Liga points table. Villarreal’s six-game unbeaten run came to an end after they were defeated 2-1 by Rayo Vallecano last week.

When will the Villareal vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match be played?

The La Liga match between Villareal and Atletico Madrid will be played on June 4, Sunday.

Where will the Villareal vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Villareal and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain.

What time will the Villareal vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match start?

The La Liga match between Villareal and Atletico Madrid will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Villareal vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match?

The La Liga match between Villareal and Atletico Madrid will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Villareal vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match on TV?

The La Liga match between Villareal and Atletico Madrid will be televised live on Sports 18 network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Villareal vs Atletico Madrid?

Villarreal predicted starting line-up: Pepe Reina, Juan Foyth, Aissa Mandi, Pau Torres, Mario Hernandez, Ramon Terrats, Daniel Parejo, Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Baena, Yeremi Pino, Nicolas Jackson

Atletico Madrid predicted starting line-up: Ivo Grbic, Jose Gimenez, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Nahuel Molina, Sergio Reguilon, Saul Niguez, Koke, Pablo Barrios, Yannick Carrasco, Antoine Griezmann

