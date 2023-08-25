Villarreal vs Barcelona Live La Liga: How to Watch Villarreal vs Barcelona Coverage on TV And Online

Villarreal will be taking on Barcelona at their home ground of El Madrigal on Saturday, August 26. Both teams are going to play their third match and are standing with a win each in the last game they have played and have got great momentum currently

Barcelona is coming off a victory over Cadiz after playing the first match as a draw, Barcelona has found the winning way and has defeated Cadiz by 2-0 in their last match. But the worries have not stopped for Barca as they have to be more solid on the offensive side of the game as in the last match as well they had no goal until the 89th minute of the game. Lewandoski will have to lead from the front and score for them to be a dangerous team.

Villarreal is coming off a win over Mallorca in their second after a disappointing start to the season as they lost to Real Betis. Gerard Moreno scored the crucial goal for Villarreal that helped them secure the victory. Villarreal will be looking to extend their winning streak and getting a victory over the defending champions would be a big confidence booster for them.

When will the Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match be played?

The Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be played on Saturday, August 26.

Where will the Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match be played?

The Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be played at the El Madrigal, Villarreal.

What time will the Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match be played?

The Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match will start at 09:00 PM IST.

How to live stream Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match?

The Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website in India.

How to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match on TV?

The Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 in India.

What are the probable XIs of Villarreal vs Barcelona La Liga match?

Villarreal Predicted XI – Filip Jorgensen, Alfonso Pedraza, Juan Foyth, Matteo Gabbia, Jorge Cuenca, Ramon Terrats, Dani Parejo, Alex Baena, Ben Brereton Diaz, Alexander Soloroth, Gerard Moreno