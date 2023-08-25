Trends :Chandrayaan 3Malaika AroraAllu ArjunTamil Nadu Train FireAsia Cup 2023
Home » Football » Villarreal vs Barcelona Live La Liga: How to Watch Villarreal vs Barcelona Coverage on TV And Online

Villarreal vs Barcelona Live La Liga: How to Watch Villarreal vs Barcelona Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the Villarreal vs Barcelona La Liga match to be played at the El Madrigal, Villarreal.

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 12:18 IST

Villarreal vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How to Watch Villarreal vs Barcelona La Liga onTV And Online
Villarreal vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How to Watch Villarreal vs Barcelona La Liga onTV And Online

Villarreal will be taking on Barcelona at their home ground of El Madrigal on Saturday, August 26. Both teams are going to play their third match and are standing with a win each in the last game they have played and have got great momentum currently

Barcelona is coming off a victory over Cadiz after playing the first match as a draw, Barcelona has found the winning way and has defeated Cadiz by 2-0 in their last match. But the worries have not stopped for Barca as they have to be more solid on the offensive side of the game as in the last match as well they had no goal until the 89th minute of the game. Lewandoski will have to lead from the front and score for them to be a dangerous team.

Advertisement

Villarreal is coming off a win over Mallorca in their second after a disappointing start to the season as they lost to Real Betis. Gerard Moreno scored the crucial goal for Villarreal that helped them secure the victory. Villarreal will be looking to extend their winning streak and getting a victory over the defending champions would be a big confidence booster for them.

When will the Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match be played?

The Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be played on Saturday, August 26.

Where will the Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match be played?

The Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be played at the El Madrigal, Villarreal.

What time will the Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match be played?

The Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match will start at 09:00 PM IST.

How to live stream Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match?

Advertisement

The Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website in India.

How to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match on TV?

The Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 in India.

What are the probable XIs of Villarreal vs Barcelona La Liga match?

Villarreal Predicted XI – Filip Jorgensen, Alfonso Pedraza, Juan Foyth, Matteo Gabbia, Jorge Cuenca, Ramon Terrats, Dani Parejo, Alex Baena, Ben Brereton Diaz, Alexander Soloroth, Gerard Moreno

Advertisement
top videos
  • Hema Malini On Her Daughter Esha Supporting Sunny Deol & His Film 'Gadar 2' | MEGA EXCLUSIVE

    • Barcelona Predicted XI – Marc Andre ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde, Pedri, Oriol Romeu, Frenkie De Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 25, 2023, 12:18 IST
    last updated: August 25, 2023, 12:18 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App