Vinicius Jr Slammed For Shouting At Ferran Torres During Copa del Rey Semi-Final

Vinicius Jr garnered severe backlash from Barcelona players after the Real Madrid forward got involved in several unpleasant incidents during the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Vinicius was shown a yellow card in the first half following an altercation with Gavi. The Barca youngster, who initiated the argument by taunting the Brazilian, was also booked. It was just the beginning as Vinicius once again engaged in a verbal battle with Ferran Torres in the second half. The 22-year-old winger was caught on the television camera shouting to Torres, saying, “Shut up, you are terrible." Before things got more heated between the two, other Madrid footballers interfered and dragged Vinicius away from the scuffle.

Vinicius has a reputation for jumping into altercations on the football pitch. The Brazilian star has previously been criticised by several opposition footballers and experts. Now Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has put his thoughts on the matter, referring to Vinicius’ dispute with Torres and Gavi.

Speaking after the El Classico, Araujo said that Vinicius needs to focus on playing football. Although, the Uruguayan defender, who was the Madrid star’s direct opponent in the match, did not forget to acknowledge his rival forward’s footballing skill and brilliance. “He is a great footballer, but I got a bit angry today because he was taunting our players, saying this and that throughout the game," Araujo said.

Real Madrid handed a nightmarish evening to a full-house Camp Nou with Vinicius Jr playing a pivotal role in the domination. Barcelona entered the high-octane clash on the back of a crucial away goal. The hosts, however, failed to dish out their A-game in the second leg. Xavi’s boys pulled off a good start to the home fixture but ended up conceding as many as four goals without any reply.

Vinicius opened the scoring for Los Blancos during the stoppage time of the first half. The remaining phase was entirely in control of Real Madrid with Karim Benzema being the show-stealer. The French striker scored a brace in a matter of just 10 minutes before completing his hat trick with an 80-minute finish.

Real Madrid will clash against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on May 6 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla.

