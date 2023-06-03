Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to Attend FA Cup Final Between Manchester City and Manchester United

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are all set to attend the high-octane clash between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

Both Kohli and Anushka will be in attendance for the first-ever Manchester Derby in the long and illustrious history of the FA Cup. With Pep Guardiola’s Man City chasing a treble, the stakes couldn’t be any higher for the intense rivalry.

Kohli, who is currently in the United Kingdom with the rest of the Indian team for their preparations ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia will attend the FA Cup summit clash between the two Manchester behemoths, and his wife Anushka will also be in attendance according to ANI.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Harmanpreet Kaur’s First Look in Team India’s New Jerseys

Virat and Anushka will be invited to the Manchester Derby as guests of the sports brand PUMA, the official kit sponsor of Manchester City.

With Virat Kohli being a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, who previously played for Manchester United, it will be interesting to see which team the 34-year-old would be cheering for in the final,

Kohli will take a break from his preparations for the WTC final 2023 will take place at the Oval in London from June 7-11 with the Indian team set to lock horns against Australia for the coveted ICC trophy.

Talking about the FA Cup final, Manchester United are the only club in the history of English football to have achieved a treble, a feat they famously clinched in 1999 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

ALSO READ| ‘Thoughts and Prayers go Out to the Families’: Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza React as Sports Fraternity Offers Condolences After Odisha Train Accident

Guardiola’s City are on the verge of matching that feat, as they already have the Premier League title in the bag, and a Champions League final against Inter Milan will be next on their agenda after they sort out the matters against their arch-rivals at Wembley.

Erik ten Hag’s side are likely to be without the services of two key players, Brazilian midfielder Antony and French forward Anthony Martial both of whom picked up serious injuries in the lead-up to the FA Cup final.

On the other hand, Guardiola has a near full-strength roster to choose from, he’s already revealed that goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will start ahead of Ederson, while it remains to be seen whether Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish are fit to make it into the playing XI having missed the previous game against Brentford.