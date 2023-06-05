Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly: How to Watch Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Coverage on TV And Online

Barcelona are set to play a friendly fixture against J-League outfit Vissel Kobe. The game could see Barca legend Andres Iniesta squaring off against his former club. The Spanish midfielder, who joined the Japanese side in 2018, is in the twilight phase of his career. The match between Barcelona and Vissel Kobe will be hosted at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on June 6. Prior to the friendly match, the directors of the Spanish club will attend a reception with the members of the Penya FC Barcelona Japan, according to the club’s official website.

Under the guidance of Iniesta’s former teammate Xavi, Barcelona have become successful in reclaiming the La Liga title this season. The Spanish powerhouse will also return to the Champions League next season.

Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, are currently leading the J League table with 33 points in 15 matches. They are determined to earn back the reputation after finishing at the bottom half of the table last season.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Club Friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Barcelona; here is all you need to know:

What date Club Friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Barcelona will be played?

The Club Friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Barcelona will take place on June 6, Tuesday.

Where will the Club Friendly match Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona be played?

The Club Friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Barcelona will be played at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

What time will the Club Friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Barcelona begin?

The Club Friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Barcelona will begin at 4 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Club Friendly match?

Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Club Friendly match?

Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona match will be streamed live on the BARCA TV+ platform on a subscription basis.

Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Vissel Kobe Predicted Starting Line-up: Maekawa, Hatsuse, Yamakawa, Thuler, Honda, Yamaguchi, Saito, Sasaki, Muto, Osako, Yuruki

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen, Roberto, E Garcia, Christensen, Alonso, Kessie, Torre, Gavi, Raphinha, F Torres, D Rodriguez