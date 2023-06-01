Watch: After FIFA World Cup 2022, Gonzalo Montiel Converts Winning Penalty in Europa League Final

Gonzalo Montiel stood tall once again in the crunch situation for his team and took the deciding penalty in the mega tournament final. The 26-year-old scored the title-deciding penalty for Argentina last year in the FIFA 2023 World Cup. Montiel held his nerves and sent experienced French glovesman Hugo Lloris the wrong way to etch his name in history. It was a moment to cherish for a lifetime for him, the team and every Argentina football team fan across the globe.

The Argentine defender created another moment and came clutch for his club Sevilla in the Europa League final against AS Roma. Montiel scored the winning penalty for Sevilla as they won their seventh Europa League title. In the span of six months, he came clutch for his teams in the penalty shootout and scored the winning penalty on the biggest of stages.

WATCH: Jose Mourinho Drops F-Bomb While Confronting Referee in Car Parking After Europa League Final Loss

Montiel sent Roma goalkeeper Rui Patrício the wrong way with his retaken penalty to seal a 4-1 win in the shootout after the match finished 1-1 after extra time in Budapest.

‘

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sevilla have still never lost a final it has contested in the Europa League or its precursor, the UEFA Cup — the team also won the competition in 2006, ’07, ’14, ’15, ’16 and ’20 — and secured a place in next season’s Champions League.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was their hero in the shootout, saving penalties from Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez while the Spaniards were flawless in their own execution, scoring their first four.

Advertisement

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Claims Win in Second Round After Kosovo Controversy

Advertisement

The win means Sevilla will compete in next season’s Champions League despite finishing outside the top four in the LaLiga.

Advertisement

“It was a Sevilla-style match. We have to suffer to win," Lucas Ocampos told Spanish TV channel Movistar Plus.

“This is not easy. What we have with this competition is something that cannot be explained."