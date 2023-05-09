Trends :Karnataka Exit PollKarnataka ElectionImran Khan ArrestCSK vs DCEntertainment News
    • Home » Football » WATCH | 'Angry' Cristiano Ronaldo Pushes Away Rival Staff Member Who Tried to Take a Selfie

    WATCH | 'Angry' Cristiano Ronaldo Pushes Away Rival Staff Member Who Tried to Take a Selfie

    Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy and as an Al-Khaleej support staff member tried to stand next to him and take a selfie as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner angrily shoved him aside

    Curated By: Ritayan Basu

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:07 IST

    Riyadh

    Cristiano Ronaldo angrily pushes away the man (Twitter)
    Cristiano Ronaldo angrily pushes away the man (Twitter)

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of clinching the Saudi Pro League at the first attempt suffered another setback when his Al-Nassr club were held to a 1-1 home draw by lowly Al-Khaleej in Riyadh on Monday.

    The visitors, who are battling to stave off relegation, took a shock lead through Fabio Martins after four minutes at Al-Awwal Park but Alvaro Gonzalez soon equalised for Al-Nassr.

    Portuguese striker Ronaldo thought he had given his team the lead in the 58th minute only for the referee to cancel the goal for offside.

    There was more drama after the end of the game.

    As Ronaldo tried to make his way to the dressing room, a member of the opposing team’s staff tried to get a selfie with him.

    The Portuguese superstar was not happy and as the Al-Khaleej support staff member tried to stand next to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, he angrily shoved him aside.

    WATCH

    League leaders Ittihad, meanwhile, thrashed Abha 4-0 to open up a five-point cushion over second-placed Al-Nassr with four games to play.

    Ronaldo was surrounded by Al-Khaleej players looking to secure his shirt after the final whistle and angrily shoved away a member of the team’s staff when he attempted to take a selfie with the former Real Madrid striker.

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: May 09, 2023, 08:05 IST
    last updated: May 09, 2023, 08:07 IST
