WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes A Blind Fan's Day By Clicking Pictures, Calls Her Lucky Charm

The clip of Cristiano Ronaldo with his blind fan who had come through to support the Portuguese during his recent match has taken the online spheres by storm.

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 09:57 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo interacting with the fan. (Credit: Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo. The man, the myth, the legend. A name that needs no introduction in any part of the world. The talisman Portuguese striker has impressed fans and onlookers alike with his mesmerizing play, his uncanny instinct for finding the back of the net and also, his love for his fans.

And in yet another heartwarming display of affection towards his fans, a clip of Cristiano Ronaldo spending some time and clicking pictures with a blind fan who had come through to support the Portuguese during his recent match stole the hearts of countless others online.

As Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr thrashed Saudi Pro League side Al Fateh 5-0, the girl fan got the opportunity to meet the man she adores highly.

“I’m your biggest fan," the girl can be heard saying in the video. Ronaldo, in response, said: “Thank you, thank you."

“Actually, I just came for you. I loved you playing and I can’t believe that you scored those three goals," she further said. “You gave me luck," Ronaldo said in response.

    first published: August 30, 2023, 09:15 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 09:57 IST
