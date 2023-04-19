Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Obscene Gesture After Fans Tease Him With Chants of Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr suffered a humiliating 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal on Wednesday. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner appeared quite frustrated as the game progressed.

Now, an intriguing video of Ronaldo from the match is going viral on Twitter.

In this video, Ronaldo appears to be making an obscene gesture towards Al-Hilal fans. The incident occurred when the Portuguese was walking towards the tunnel after the match.

As the 38-year-old made his way off the pitch, he was teased by chants of Lionel Messi from the Al-Hilal fans. Ronaldo then apparently grabbed and shook his genitals.

One Messi fan has shared the video of the whole incident on Twitter.

Fans have trolled Ronaldo for his seemingly obscene gesture.

One fan wrote, “Remember when Ronaldo fans said these were edits? It is happening every match day now."

Another fan tweeted, “Ronaldo cannot cope when people do this. He hates Messi’s name like no one else."

“Lmao what he is doing," read one tweet.

However, some fans also came to the defence of Ronaldo.

One fan tweeted, “The fans are bad! Why on earth will they be chanting Messi’s name? Messi has really hacked this round leather game. Fans really need to enjoy CR7 while it lasts. Agreed Messi is the GOAT but CR7 is also a good player, fans should just let him rest."

Ronaldo had a game to forget and endured a miserable evening all around. The iconic footballer even had a goal disallowed for a marginal offside.

He was also booked by the referee Michael Oliver for taking down Al-Hilal’s Gustavo Cuellar with a headlock.

Al-Hilal ultimately demolished Al-Nassr’s challenge after Odion Ighalo scored twice from the spot.

Although Ronaldo has scored as many as 11 goals in 11 league appearances for the Saudi club, he has not been able to inspire his team.

Al-Nassr’s hopes of winning the Saudi Pro League were dealt a huge blow with Wednesday’s defeat.

Al-Nassr, with 53 points, are three points off top spot on the points table. Meanwhile, leaders Al-Ittihad have 56 points and have also played one less game than Al-Nassr.

Read all the Latest Sports News