WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 123rd Goal For Portugal in 200th Game, Receives Guinness World Record

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a massive 123rd goal and marked the occasion of his 200th match for Portugal with an important victory for his country. The Selecao travelled to Iceland to keep their UEFA Euro 2024 winning run intact, and Ronaldo helped Portugal register a narrow 1-0 win courtesy of a dramatic late winner.

The celebrations for the Portuguese side were delayed as the goal was checked for offside however once VAR allowed the goal to stand it marked epic celebrations as it was Ronaldo’s 200th game and he would prove to be the difference between the two teams.

Earlier, Ronaldo also received a certificate from Guinness World Record having made the most appearances in men’s international football.

Advertisement

Live Transfer Window June 21: Neymar Angling For Barcelona Return, Arsenal Set to Make Declan Rice Record Signing

Iceland were reduced to 10 men as Willum Willumson received his marching orders in the 80th minute but they still proved to be a rock. Portugal could only register three shots on target on a tough outing for Ronaldo’s side but the captain managed to steal a late winner.

The 38-year-old tapped in from close range following Goncalo Inacio’s headed assist as Iceland were undone by a long pass.

The referee decided to check the goal for a possible offside, and once the check was completed Ronaldo and the entire Portuguese team celebrated with fervour as the captain hit his trademark SIUU celebration.

Watch Ronaldo’s 123rd goal for Portugal in milestone 200th game

Ronaldo padded his record for international goals as well, by netting his 123rd for Portugal — making it another memorable night for the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Lionel Messi’s Debut Date Revealed by Inter Miami, Star Forward Set to Sign Mammoth Contract

“So happy. It’s that kind of moment that you never expect to do it, 200 caps. For me it’s an unbelievable achievement," Ronaldo told UEFA’s website. “Of course, to score the winning goal, it’s even more special."

Ronaldo’s teammates Rafael Leão and Bruno Fernandes had looked more likely to provide an opening in Reykjavik until Iceland midfielder Willum was sent off with 10 minutes of normal time remaining for a second yellow card.