WATCH: Fan Assaults Petro Atletico Goalkeeper Hugo Marques During African Champions League Match

Angolan club Petro Atletico’s goalkeeper Hugo Marques was attacked by a spectator in the final minutes of his team’s 2-0 defeat by holders Wydad Casablanca in the African Champions League on Saturday.

Video footage from behind the goal showed a man running onto the pitch and up to Marques, then saying something to the keeper before pushing him.

The two exchanged a flurry of punches before security guards and Marques’s teammates intervened and the supporter was overpowered and taken off the pitch.

The keeper was treated by doctors and the game restarted shortly afterwards.

Angolan magazine Claque reported that the fan would appear in court on Monday.

Wydad are top of Group A on nine points, two ahead of Algerian club JS Kabylie, while Petro are third, on four points. AS Vita are the other team in the group.

