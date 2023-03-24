WATCH: Lionel Messi Reaches 800 Career Goals Mark With Free Kick Against Panama

Seven-time Balon d’Or winner Lionel Messi scaled yet another landmark in her long illustrious career that seems to be going from strength to strength as the years go by with a brilliant free-kick against Panama in Buenos Aires.

The international friendly between South American sides Argentina and Panama ended up swinging in favour of the hosts as 83,000 delighted fans got to witness their idol score his 800th career goal with a curling free kick towards the end of the 90 minutes.

Argentina won the game against the visitors 2-0 as Thiago Almada opened the put the ball into the back of the net in the 78th minute following a Messi free kick that came out off the bar.

Almada rushed to pick up the rebound off the woodwork before eventually thumping the ball into the back of the net for his first goal in the famous Argentina strip.

Messi doubled the lead with his milestone strike in the 89th minute as he gave the keeper no chance with a brilliant set piece from just outside the box.

The crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of Messi was treated to the strike before the 35-year-old celebrated the goal with outstretched arms and unbridled joy.

The occasion seemed more like a celebration of the Albiceleste unit that had brought back the FIFA World Cup to Buenos Aires after a 36-year-long wait as the players lined up, some along with members of their families, as the raucous Argentine crowd crooned in unison, celebrating the players who had helped them reach the promised land.

Messi was left teary-eyed at the sight of the massive reception the team received on its first game in their homeland since clinching the FIFA World Cup in Qatar back in December.

Argentina opened the tournament in the middle-east with a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia but went on to claim the most prized possession in world football as they managed to win every subsequent fixture thereon.

The sealed their entry into the knockouts with wins over Poland and Mexico before ousting Australia, The Netherlands and Croatia in the Round of 16, quarters and semis of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

They achieved the pinnacle of world football with their win over France in the final.

