WATCH: Manchester City's Erling Haaland Gets 'Unique' Guard of Honour for Breaking Premier League Goal Record

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland broke the record for the most goals in a Premier season with his 35th strike of the campaign in a 3-0 victory over West Ham United that sent his side back to the top of the table on Wednesday.

The marauding Norwegian ended some stubborn West Ham resistance when he dinked a delicate chip into the net after 70 minutes to make him the highest scorer in a single Premier League season.

He also took his tally in all competitions for City in a mind-boggling debut season to 51 — roughly one for every million pounds City paid Borussia Dortmund for his signature.

Haaland overtook the record, which was previously jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole. And he moved out on his own with the most Premier League goals in a single season with his latest strike.

“It was a nice feeling, as with every single goal I score," Haaland said. “"Especially to win the game is really important."

His feat is even more impressive given that Shearer and Cole set the previous benchmark in an era when the league was played over 42 games.

English soccer’s top division is now played over a 38-game campaign, with Haaland still having five more matches in which to extend his record.

The Manchester City star also got a ‘unique’ guard of honour for his historic feat.

“It was really painful this guard of honor," he said.

“Everyone hit me on the back so it was really painful. But it was a nice feeling so I’m really happy," he added.

“Incredible. He’s just 22 — and still has five games left," City manager Pep Guardiola said. “We expected him to score goals but to break Cole and Shearer record’s… he’s special."

Treble-chasing City, who began the night in second place after Arsenal’s defeat of Chelsea on Tuesday, had twice been denied by the woodwork as they were frustrated by relegation-threatened West Ham in the first half.

But Nathan Ake made the breakthrough five minutes after the interval with a header from a free kick.

Haaland then eased the tension around the Etihad Stadium as he glided on to Jack Grealish’s through ball to beat Lukasz Fabianski and move past the 34-goal mark he shared with Andy Cole and Alan Shearer with five games still to play.

Substitute Phil Foden then made it 3-0 with a superbly-struck volley in the 85th minute.

City, chasing a fifth title in six seasons under Pep Guardiola, have 79 points from 33 games with Arsenal on 78, having played a game more. They will move four clear if they beat Leeds United at home on Saturday.

