WATCH: Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior Reduced to Tears as Brazilian Suffers Racist Abuse in Valencia Defeat

Real Madrid’s star Brazilian winger, Vinicius Junior was once again at the receiving end of racist abuse during Real Madrid’s La Liga fixture at Valencia as the home side edged the capital city club 1-0 on Sunday.

Vinicius, who has already withstood multiple instances of racial abuse from rival team fans was reduced to tears during the game between the sides over the weekend.

Vinicius took to social media platform Instagram to express his disgust with the abuse as he posted an update that read “It was not the first time, not the second and not the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it’s normal, the Spanish Federation also thinks it’s normal and opponents encourage it,"

“The league that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, now belongs to racists," the post continued.

The 22-year-old did not mince words as expressed that the Spanish federation isn’t taking up serious action against the perpetrators and that the image of the Iberian nation in his homeland of Brazil was that of a racist nation.

“A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but one which has agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world," the post read.

“I’m sorry for the Spaniards who don’t agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. Unfortunately, for everything that happens every week, I have no way of defending it. I agree," Vinicius expressed.

“But I’m strong and will go to the end against the racists. Even though its far from here," the Brazilian’s post concluded.

Real Madrid conceded a 1-0 defeat at the Mestalla Stadium as Valencia’s Diego Lopez found the back of the net in the 33rd minute of the game to score the solitary goal of the encounter.