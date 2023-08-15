WATCH: Saudi Arabian Fan Gifts Fabinho Expensive Rolex Watch, Al Ittihad Star Drops it Seconds Later!

While it’s often seen that football players gift away their jerseys, kits and other belongings to fan, it’s rarely the other way around. But that is not the case in Saudi Arabia where not just the clubs, but even the fans have deep pockets. Recently a video of a fan gifting former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho a gold Rolex has been circulating on social media. Hilariously enough, the Al Ittihad summer signing accidentally dropped the watch seconds after getting his hands on the expensive gift.

The video went viral after Fabinho Al Ittihad’s 3-0 win over Al Raed on Monday, August 14. The Saudi Pro League’s defending champions had an incredible summer window wherein they signed Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, N’Golo Kante from Chelsea, and Fabinho from Liverpool.

As seen in the video, the former Real Madrid and AS Monaco midfielder appeared a little bit shocked when he was approached by a fan. The Saudi Arabian supporter was so impressed with the player that he ended up gifting Fabinho an expensive gold Rolex after the match.

Funnily enough, just as the Brazilian player was leaving after receiving the gift, the watch fell down from his arms.

Watch:

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January, there has been a flurry of superstars who have since moved to the Middle East. Benzema, and Kante, were followed by Roberto Firmino and Fabinho.

Now Neymar seems to be the latest big name being linked to Saudi club Al Hilal who have already signed Sergio Milinkovic Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves among others.

