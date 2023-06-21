WATCH: Sunil Chhetri Takes Advantage of Goalkeeper's Blunder to Score Opening Goal Against Pakistan

India captain Sunil Chhetri once again registered his name on the scoresheet as he netted the opening goal for his team in the highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan. Chhetri’s lit up the Sree Kanteerava Stadium with his goal to kickstart India’s campaign in the SAFF Championship 2023.

The legendary India skipper didn’t waste much time to get his name on the scoring sheet and netted the goal in the 10th minute to stun Pakistan early.

It was a blunder from Pakistan goalkeeper Saqif Hanif who failed to hold on to the ball and misplaced the pass, Chhetri recovered it quickly and strike the ball inside the empty net to open the scoring.

While it was not the first mistake from the Pakistan goalkeeper in the match as early he committed the same mistake a couple of minutes back but the Chhetri was not able to get to the ball.

Meanwhile, six minutes later, Chhetri added another to his tally from the penalty spot as India stamped their authority over Pakistan in the initial minutes of the much-hyped match in Bengaluru.

The hosts were dominant in the first 30 minutes and the Pakistan players started panicking soon as Mohammad Umar Hayat’s early yellow card was the result of that.