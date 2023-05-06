Trends :KKR vs PBKSKarnataka ElectionsManipur ViolenceEntertainment NewsTamil Nadu 12th Result
Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Live Football Streaming For Bundesliga 2022-23: How to Watch Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match to be played at Weserstadion

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 11:16 IST

Bremen

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: How to Watch Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 Match on TV And Online

Riding on a 2-0 victory over Hertha Berlin, Bayern Munich could regain the top spot in the Bundesliga table. But they are just one point ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with four games in hand. In this scenario, Bayern can only think of picking up the full three points from their next league fixture against a struggling Werder Bremen. The match will be played at Weserstadion on May 6. After suffering a humiliating exit from the Champions League, Bayern are determined to win the Bundesliga title this season.

Werder Bremen have been quite inconsistent this season and have managed to register a single victory in their five Bundesliga games. They suffered much disappointment in the last match against Schalke. Werder Bremen took an early lead in the away meeting but Schalke turned the table around in the second half, winning the match 2-1.

Ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich; here is all you need to know:

What date Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich will be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich will take place on May 6, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich will be played at Weserstadion in Bremen.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich begin?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich will begin at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Possible Starting XI:

Werder Bremen Predicted Starting Line-up: Pavlenka, Veljkovic, Stark, Friedl, Weiser, Bittencourt, Christian, Stage, Jung, Philipp, Ducksch

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Sommer, Mazraoui, Pavard, de Ligt, Cancelo, Kimmich, Gravenberch, Gnabry, Musiala, Coman, Mane

