West Ham United Clear Way for Declan Rice’s Transfer: Report

West Ham United seem to have finally cleared their stance on Declan Rice’s transfer situation. It is being learnt that the London-based club will allow Rice to leave the club if they receive an offer of £120 million from a Champions League club. A report published by Sky Sports claims that Hammers could also accept £100 million plus one more player for Rice.

With multiple big clubs inquiring about Rice, Arsenal appear to be his most likely destination. Premier League giants- Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United- are reportedly interested in signing the English international. Rice’s current contract with West Ham still has two years left. The club have the option of extending it by another year. Rice, however, had rejected West Ham’s new offer of £200,000-a-week contract 18 months back. The above-mentioned report suggests that Manchester United had submitted a bid to rope in Rice last summer.

Former Manchester United footballer Gary Neville had criticised Declan Rice’s £120 million price tag back in March. “But, for me, I wouldn’t be spending £110m or £120m on Rice if I was Manchester United this summer. I would spend £50m-£60m on Declan Rice, but I wouldn’t spend the figures being reported," the footballer-turned-commentator told Sky Sports.

Rice reportedly earns £70,000 a week at West Ham at this point in time. It is being learnt that Rice will be earning at least three times as much if he succeeds in finding a new club this summer. It is being learnt that Rice’s desire to take part in next season’s Champions League has compelled the midfielder to find a new club. The 24-year-old has so far played 239 matches for West Ham. He has 24 goals to his name in West Ham jersey. He has played 34 Premier League matches for West Ham this season. Rice has three goals and two assists under his belt in this season’s Premier League. In international football, Rice has found the back of the net thrice in 41 appearances.

In his last appearance, Rice played a key role in getting the better of Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday. With 37 points from 35 matches, West Ham are placed in 15th position in the Premier League standings.

