West Ham Star Lucas Paqueta's Move to Manchester City Collapses Due to Investigations on Gambling Breaches

West Ham and Brazillian midfielder, Lucas Paqueta, is currently being investigated by the Football Association (FA) for allegedly breaching betting rules.

Lucas Paqueta is currently being investigated for his involvement relating to betting on in-game incidents which did not affect the outcome of the match. Sources from the UK news outlet, the Daily Mail stated that they found accounts tracing back to Paqueta Island, the place where Lucas Paqueta is from in Brazil.

Despite no comments from Paqueta’s team so far, the player has outright denied any such involvement.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Neymar In, Lucas Paqueta Out as Brazil Launch FIFA World Cup Campaign - News18

Paqueta was rumoured to be pursued by the treble-winners, Manchester City, following the injury to their star man, Kevin De Bruyne. But due to the investigations regarding potential breaches in gambling rules on Paqueta, the move has collapsed. The Brazillian midfielder was part of the West Ham squad when they won the UEFA Europa Conference League, last season. Both West Ham and the player could be disappointed with the collapse of the transfer as Manchester City were willing to pay a sum of around 85 million Euros for the services of the Brazillian.

West Ham already lost their former skipper, Declan Rice to Arsenal for a mammoth 105 million Euros. The money gained from Paqueta’s transfer could have been useful for the club to find appropriate replacements.

READ MORE: West Ham United Call Off Harry Maguire’s Move From Manchester United - News18