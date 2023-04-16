West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online in India

After dropping two points at Anfield, Arsenal will now be determined to clinch a victory in their next Premier League match, scheduled to be played on Sunday, April 16. In their next assignment, the table-toppers will be up against their city rivals West Ham. The London derby between West Ham and Arsenal will take place at the London Stadium. With 73 points from 30 matches, Mikel Arteta’s men right now claim the top spot on the Premier League points table.

Meanwhile, West Ham have been unbeaten in their last two matches across all competitions. The David Moyes-coached side are placed in 14th position in the Premier League standings.

Arsenal and West Ham had last faced each other in December 2022 and the Gunners had emerged victorious in that contest by a convincing margin of three goals to one.

When will the West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal will be played on April 17, Sunday.

Where will the West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal will be played at the London Stadium.

What time will the West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

How to live stream West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

How to watch West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between N West Ham United and Arsenal will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of West Ham United vs Arsenal?

West Ham United predicted starting line-up: Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Creswell, Lucas Paqueta, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals

Arsenal predicted starting line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

