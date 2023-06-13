Wrexham Plan Match in Co-owner Rob McElhenney's Philadelphia Hometown

Wrexham will conclude their United States tour in co-owner Rob McElhenney’s hometown of Philadelphia, with a match against Major League Soccer (MLS) affiliate team Philadelphia Union II on July 28.

The star of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia," along with his Marvel super-hero co-owner Ryan Reynolds, helped to raise the profile of the Welsh club through their docu-series “Welcome to Wrexham," earning the team legions of U.S. fans.

“We’re looking forward to our tour to America in the summer," Manager Phil Parkinson said in a statement.

“The club has had a small taste of the support we have over there, and it will be great to take our first-team players over to see that support first-hand."