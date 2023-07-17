Xavi Simons Leaves PSV to Re-sign with PSG, Given Neymar or Kylian Mbappe May Exit

Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons left PSV Eindhoven to complete a transfer back to Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain on Sunday.

Reports in the French mediasuggest that Simmons has re-signed as they wait and watch to decide the future of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The Star duo are rumoured to exit PSG with Xavi Simons being brough back with in caseeither or both leave. In the senario that neither Mbappe not Neymar move away from PSG, then Simons may be allowed to join another club on loan, with RB Leipzig being the likely destination. Manchester United too have linked with the youngster but PSG are unwiling at the moment to sell. Reports in England alsosuggest that PSG might use Xavi Simons in a cash plusplayer dealto lure Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Barcelona academy player made a move to PSV on a five-year deal from PSG last year upon the expiry of his contract.

Advertisement

Simons left Spain to join the French capital in 2019 before making his professional debut in 2021 and winning the league and Coupe de France.

“Xavi Simons immediately leaves the training camp to complete the transfer with Paris St Germain," PSV said in a statement.

Simons helped PSV secure a second-place finish in the Dutch top flight, making 34 appearances, scoring 19 goals and registering eight assists.

He has won the KNVB Cup, Johan Cruyff Shield and Eredivisie’s top scorer award during his time at the club.

“The twenty-year-old attacker came to PSV last year and became an important player in Ruud van Nistelrooij’s (former manager) team," the club added.

As for Mbappe, the French superstar has been unwilling to commit his future with PSG as he has not yet extentended his contract, which runs out in 2024. Real Madrid have been heavily rumoured to be Mbappe’s suitors, casuing a rift between Mbappe andthe PSG hierarchy.