Home » Football » Yashasvi Jaiswal Cheers Team India on During SAFF Championship Stalemate Against Kuwait

Yashasvi Jaiswal Cheers Team India on During SAFF Championship Stalemate Against Kuwait

Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been an absolute revelation in the bygone season of the IPL was in the stands to cheer on the Blue Tigers during their 1-1 draw against Kuwait in the SAFF Championship

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 22:11 IST

Bengaluru, India

Yashasvi Jaiswal at the SAFF Championship game between India and Kuwait (Twitter)

India and Kuwait played out a 1-1 draw in the final Group A fixture of the SAFF Championship at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been an absolute revelation in the bygone season of the IPL was in the stands to cheer on the Blue Tigers.

Jaiswal, who scored 625 runs in the 2023 edition of the money-rich franchise league has been included in the Indian squad to play against the West Indies in July.

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri produced a stunning volley from the centre of the area from a corner to give India the lead in the closing minutes of the first half.

Igor Stimac was back in the technical area following his suspension as a result of the red card he was shown against Pakistan for undue involvement and the blue tigers gave him a winning return to the pitchside.

The pair of Akash Mishra and Mahesh Singh worked tirelessly on the left to create a number of chances for the home side as their link-up plays stood out in the fixture against the Kuwitis.

The Kuwaitis had a chance to level in the 75th minute, but defensive stalwart Sandesh Jhingan produced a brilliant last-ditch challenge to keep the Indian lead intact.

But Stimac was once again in the thick of things as he picked up yet another red card for mouthing off to the referee. This was his second red in as many games in the 2023 SAFF Championship.

Rahim Ali, who came on in the 81st minute to replace Chhetri was shown a red card for his involvement in a squabble and was sent back to the dressing room for an early shower.

    • Kuwait pulled level in second-half stoppage time as Anwar Ali put the ball into his own net to cancel out Chhetri’s strike.

    Nearly 10,000 fans were in attendance at the Kanteerava on a rainy weekday as Chhetri and Co. finished second in Group A behind Kuwait on goals scored.

