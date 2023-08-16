Trends :Chandrayaan-3Sunny DeolBRICS SummitRanbir KapoorAsia Cup
Young Lionel Messi Fan Invades Pitch During Inter Miami's Leagues Cup Win over Philadelphia Union

A young Lionel Messi fan invaded the pitch but was stopped by security during Inter Miami's 4-1 win over Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 08:45 IST

Chester

Lionel Messi being approached by a fan (X)
Lionel Messi being approached by a fan (X)

A Lionel Messi fan ran onto the pitch to take a selfie with his idol on Tuesday before being whisked away by security at Philadelphia’s Subaru Park.

Messi, on the other hand, notched his ninth goal in six matches as Inter Miami crushed Philadelphia Union 4-1 to reach the Leagues Cup final.

Messi exchanged jerseys with fellow Argentinian and Union forward Julián Carranza, then skipped out on the traditional postgame interview and instead saved his message for his 483 million Instagram followers.

“We worked our way to the finals and we made it!!! We’re still on the last step," he wrote.

Philadelphia, who made the MLS Cup final last year and have a dominant record at home, were poised to be Miami’s biggest test since the latter added the Argentinean striker to their roster last month.

But the visiting Miami once again got off to a quick start when a running Josef Martinez scored three minutes into the game on a pass from Serhiy Kryvtsov.

Messi was somehow left unguarded just past midfield where he caught a pass from Martinez and dribbled forward before firing a shot from distance in the 20th minute that rolled past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, who was slow to react.

ALSO WATCH | Lionel Messi Scores With Grounded Shot from Near the Halfway Line

Jordi Alba further demoralized the Union with a goal just before halftime for a 3-0 lead as fans booed the home team as they headed into the locker room.

Philadelphia got one back through Alejandro Bedoya in the 73rd minute but David Ruiz found the net in the 84th minute for Miami, who have scored 21 goals in their last six matches.

Miami will face either CF Monterrey or Nashville SC, who play later on Tuesday, in Saturday’s Leagues Cup final, Miami’s first final appearance in club history.

    • The win also mean Miami will play in their first-ever CONCACAF Champions League next year.

    (With inputs from Agencies)

    first published: August 16, 2023, 08:45 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 08:45 IST
