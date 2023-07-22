Zambia vs Japan Live Football Streaming For FIFA Women's World Cup Game: How to Watch Zambia vs Japan Coverage on TV And Online

Zambia women’s football team will begin their FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 campaign against Japan on Saturday. Zambia is making their first-ever appearance at the Women’s World Cup while Japan are one of the seven teams to feature in every edition of this tournament. The game between Zambia and Japan is scheduled to take place at the FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand. Zambia booked their spot in the women’s World Cup after reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. However, the team ended up losing narrowly to the eventual champions South Africa. Despite holding the 77th position in world rankings, the Zambian team showed their quality and they undoubtedly pose a serious threat in their World Cup group.

Japan are no strangers to the tournament, having qualified for all nine editions of the Women’s World Cup. They succeeded in winning the tournament in 2011 and were on the verge of making it back-to-back wins before losing to the United States in the 2015 final. Given their history in the game, Japan are the clear favourites for Saturday’s World Cup fixture.

Ahead of Saturday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Zambia and Japan; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Zambia and Japan will be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Zambia and Japan will be played on July 22, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA Women’s World Cup game match Zambia vs Japan be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Zambia and Japan will be played at the FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand.

What time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Zambia and Japan begin?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Zambia and Japan will start at 12:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zambia vs Japan FIFA Women’s World Cup game match?

Zambia vs Japan match will be televised live on DD Sports in India.

How do I watch Zambia vs Japan FIFA Women’s World Cup game match live streaming?

Zambia vs Japan match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

